Sponsored. Innovative smartphone maker TECNO joins forces with Leeds University and other experts – the goal being to develop its Universal Tone technology so it can better represent Saudi Arabia’s diverse population

TECNO has received a lot of attention for its efforts to achieve greater skin tone diversity and accuracy in images captured by mobile phones. In this latest partnership, the company has teamed up with the University of Leeds and Dar Al-Hekma University in Saudi Arabia to study how to ensure more accurate representation of Saudi consumers in mobile imaging.

A close-up of the lens array on the TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G

This collaboration will further advance TECNO’s Universal Tone technology, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in inclusive smartphone imaging and promoting skin tone diversity. The TECNO Camon series, features Universal Tone technology, along with the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and PHANTOM V Flip2 5G.

Leading the research team is Professor Kaida Xiao, Technical Advisor of TECNO ColourScience of Skintone Image Technology and Professor in Colour and Imaging Science in the School of Design at the University of Leeds, supported by Professor Ahmed Nasseraldin, Assistant Professor at Dar Al-Hekma University, who brings invaluable local knowledge.

This latest collaboration seeks to expand the skin tone database of Saudi Arabia consumers, enhancing the TECNO Universal Tone algorithm to ensure its devices provide more inclusive and accurate representations of the diverse skin tones found in the kingdom. The research supporting this technology will gradually expand to other Middle Eastern countries.

Expanding the skin tone database for Saudi Arabia and beyond

The collaboration in Saudi Arabia centres on developing an extensive skin tone database tailored to Saudi consumers. By collecting and analysing a broad spectrum of skin tones in the region, TECNO aims to build a local database that enhances colour accuracy and authenticity in its imaging technology.

In addition to data collection, TECNO will develop new skin tone patches, adding to its existing global database of 268 patches. These updates will be specifically calibrated for the Saudi market. TECNO will also work on fine-tuning its image processing algorithms to cater to the unique characteristics of Saudi skin tones, providing users with an even more authentic and precise mobile imaging experience.

Saudi Arabia’s diverse range of skin tones, from pale and medium to olive and dark brown, embodies its vibrant cultural identity and reflects the broader diversity of the Middle Eastern region. Recognising this, TECNO has positioned Saudi Arabia as the focal point of this research.

Saudi Arabian filmmaker and actress Fatima Al-Banawi features in the new #ToneProud social media campaign – more details below

This latest partnership marks the second collaboration with the University of Leeds, following an initial partnership in 2023 to establish a global standard in inclusive imaging.

‘Refining Universal Tone technology for the Saudi market is a key step in our mission to set a global standard for inclusive imaging,’ said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. ‘Partnering with leading local institutions ensures that our advancements in technology are genuinely aligned with the needs of local consumers. TECNO is committed to continuing partnerships with universities around the world to deliver an inclusive and accurate mobile imaging experience that reflects the beauty of diversity.’

Don’t forget to check out TECNO’s latest social media campaign, #ToneProud. Its goal is to raise awareness of skin-tone diversity while reminding consumers of the Universal Tone 268 skin-tone database featured in TECNO phones – and you can check out your own skin tone, too!