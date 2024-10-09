Taylor Swift was spotted using the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, one of my favourite cameras, and one of Olympus’ (now OM Digital) more compact Micro Four Thirds cameras, with built-in electronic viewfinder (EVF). It’s a stylish, compact, easy-to-use camera, and one of Olympus’ best cameras, with the ability to use Micro Four Thirds lenses with lenses suitable for all types of uses, making it a great choice for beginners as well as more advanced photographers. As part of Amazon Prime Day it’s now on offer for under $650 with lens:

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV at a glance:

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400, ISO 80-25,600 (extended)

Up to 15 frames per second shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

4K 30fps video recording

3inch tilting selfie touch-screen

If you’re not in the US, then the camera is available from the retailers shown below, as well as being available second-hand. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV was spotted being used by Taylor Swift by 43rumors, and if she’s using the camera then it must be cool, right? Read our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review for full details on how this cool camera performs.

