Tamron has announced that it is developing the Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD lens for Sony E-Mount, which it says is the world’s first 17-50mm wide-angle zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras and is ideal for both still and video shooting as a ‘walk around lens’ to shoot a variety of content from landscapes to snapshots without switching lenses.

The Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD for Sony E-mount will be available from Fall 2023. No exact date and recommended retail price have been given yet.

From Tamron:

Transcontinenta UK Ltd., distributor for Tamron UK and Ireland, announces the development of the Tamron 17-50mm F/4 Di III VXD (A068) for Sony E-mount. This is world’s first 17-50 mm wide-angle zoom lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Zooming from 17 mm ultra wide-angle to 50 mm standard, this unique lens offers maximum versatility for still and video creators.

This groundbreaking lens zooms from 17 mm ultra-wide-angle to 50 mm standard, the world’s first with such a dramatic zoom range for full-frame mirrorless cameras. TAMRON’s new 17-50 mm F4 for Sony mirrorless cameras is a wide-angle zoom lens with a constant F4 aperture that covers the ultra-wide-angle to standard focal length range, ideal for both still and video shooting.

This lens achieves excellent optical performance throughout the zoom range, with sharpness from edge to edge. The lens also incorporates the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focusing mechanism, which is exceptionally quiet and agile, and achieves fast, high-precision autofocus. In addition, the physical length of the lens does not change when zooming. It’s the perfect lens for still photography and is also ideal for video shooting, thanks in part to the fact that it’s easy to balance even when attached to a gimbal or other equipment.

Excellent close-up performance provides a minimum object distance (MOD) of 0.19 m at the wide end and 0.3 m at the telephoto end. This allows users to get closer to their subject and capture unique images in a variety of situations.

The ideal “walk around” lens, the new 17-50 mm F4 zoom offers great portability and convenience, allowing users to capture a variety of content, both still and video, from sweeping landscapes to snapshots, all without changing lenses.

