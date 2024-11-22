There are a lot of advantages to buying a high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, particularly if you want highly detailed images you can print big, good low-light performance and wide dynamic range.

Sony’s high-res full-frame cameras have built a solid reputation, and the best example, the Sony A7R V, has plunged in price for Black Friday week. With cashback, you can now get it for a mouth-watering £2847 from Camera World…

Our tough-to-please technical editor, Andy Westlake, ran out of adjectives in his review, praising the ‘remarkably reliable’ subject detection AF, superb image quality from the 61MP sensor, outstanding viewfinder and highly flexible screen, useful variable resolution raw recording and more.

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 G on the Sony Alpha A7R V. Credit: Andy Westlake

At this price, the Sony A7R V is even more attractive and really takes the fight to rivals.

Sony A7R V key features

61MP full-frame sensor

693-point AF with subject recognition

ISO 100-32,000 (standard)

Up to 10fps shooting

8K 24fps video

9.44m-dot, 0.9x OLED viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot 4-way-articulated LCD

