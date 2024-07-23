Sony is currently selling the most interchangeable lens cameras in Japan, with Canon coming second, according to the latest statistics from retail watcher, BCN.

The findings cover the first half of this year, and reveal that Sony had a 36% market share by sales volume. Canon still dominates the dwindling DSLR market, though, with a huge sales-volume percentage of 76%.

There was good news for homegrown lens maker Sigma, which increased its share of the market to 18.2%.

Kodak – big in Japan again, says BCN

Foreign makers are also doing well in Japan according to the BCN report, with GoPro dominating the Action Camera category (42% share) and DJI accounting for a 45.2% chunk of the Digital Video Camera Category – overtaking Panasonic and Sony.

GoPro gear is selling well in Japan according to retail watcher, BCN

Despite all the excitement around the Fujifilm X100VI, Kodak dominates the digital compact category, with its low-price compacts proving particularly popular in Japan. This may seem curious here in the west, but rising inflation, higher food prices and the weak yen have dented Japanese consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, sales of Google phones have made Sony an also-ran at home

The smartphone results make interesting reading, too: in some less good news for Sony, Google dominated the market for the period, chalking up a 22% share of the Android category.

Dominating the tripod and camera bag markets is Hakuba, a name not so well-known in the west. The Japanese photography site Digicame Info has a neat summary of the latest results (English translation usually available).