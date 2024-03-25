Sony has announced a new 247MP medium format sensor. While it is said to be meant for ‘industrial use’, it’s not clear if this can be used on Sony’s regular cameras too.

The sensor, referred to as the IMX811-AAQR, is described by Sony as a diagonal 64.84 mm (Type 4.1) CMOS active pixel type image sensor with a square pixel array that incorporates maximum 24 dB PGA circuit and 16-bit A/D converter. The 16-bit digital output is said to make it possible to readout the signals of 247.04 M effective pixels at high-speed of 5.3fps in all-pixel readout mode, which is fast taking into account the size and resolution of the sensor. It comes in both colour and monochrome.

IMX811-AAQR features:

Type 4.1 CMOS active pixel type dots

Input clock frequency 72 MHz

All-pixel readout mode

Various readout modes (*)

Rolling shutter function

H driver, V driver and serial communication circuit on chip

+24 dB gain settable in CDS/PGA on chip

Built-in 12-bit/14-bit/16-bit A/D converter

R, G, B primary color mosaic filters on chip

Back-illuminated type

Sensor Slave Mode only

Seal glass: both sides are processed by AR coating

SLVS-EC output

Device Structure:

Back-Illuminated CMOS image sensor

Image size: Diagonal 64.84 mm (Type 4.1)

Total number of pixels: 19680 (H) × 13308 (V) approx. 261.90 M pixels

Number of effective pixels: 19240 (H) × 12840 (V) approx. 247.04 M pixels

Number of active pixels: 19200 (H) × 12800 (V) approx. 245.76 M pixels

Unit cell size: 2.81 μm (H) × 2.81 μm (V)

Optical black: Horizontal (H) direction: Left 188 pixels, right 188 pixels /// Vertical (V) direction: Top 56 pixels, bottom 56 pixels

Package: 786 pin LGA 75.0 mm (H) × 63.6 mm (V)

