The Hasselblad CFV 100V has got everyone excited, as it’s a 100MP digital back that can be attached to both new lenses with the 907X body, as well as older camera bodies including the 200 and 500 series. The CFV 100C, was recently announced, and is a new digital back with a 100MP BSI CMOS sensor, along with a Hasselblad 907X medium format camera body, which allows the use of new XCD lenses.

The CFV 100C and 907X system follows in the Hasselblad tradition of being interchangeable in a way that no other (current) camera system has been able to match. The rear touch-screen on the CFV 100C tilts up, so that you can use the screen much like you would use the waist-level finder on older cameras.

We also had a look as the Hasselblad X2D and new XCD 90mm F2.5 lens. The lens has a pull-back manual focus clutch mechanism, and uses a 72mm filter thread.

Hasselblad X2D with 90mm lens. Photo JW/AP

The new CFV 100C is a seriously impressive bit of kit, with a 100MP medium-format BSI CMOS sensor at the centre. This design lets you add the digital back to the Hasselblad 500C, and other Hasselblad cameras, turning your 50+ year old camera into a modern 100MP monster of a digital camera!

Hasselblad X2D sensor, next to the CFV 100C sensor / digital back. Photo JW/AP

As you can see here, the sensor in the X2D and CFV 100C are the same size, and specification, with the camera body being the difference. The 907X is an adapter that sits between the digital back, and the XCD lens, and provides electrical contacts between the different parts. This also allows the the use of the camera with, or without a grip.

Hasselblad CFV 100C with parts apart, showing the different components, top left: the CFV 100C, top right: the lens, bottom left: the 907X, and bottom right: the grip. Photo JW/AP

In case you can’t tell, we’ve been incredibly impressed with the kit, even in the relatively short time we got to look at it, and we can’t wait to review the Hasselblad CFV 100C system.

Watch our video on how to use a Hasselblad 500C/M below:

