The shortlist for the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2023 has been announced. In its first year, the awards competition notably has an environment category and awards for a competition open to short films exclusively shot on smartphones.

The shortlisted stories range from the personal account of a survivor of the Pinochet regime, to an Afro-futuristic fairytale of love, from an indigenous community in the threatened rainforest of British Columbia, to the horror-fantasy of a young boy trapped inside the body of a zombie.

The six winners will be announced on 22 February 2023, who will be rewarded with cash prizes, a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment and a three-day industry immersion experience led by Sony Pictures executives.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2023 shortlist:

Fiction category:

Dumas Haddad (UK), Flowers – An Afro-futuristic fairytale of love following a ceremony of a mother giving away her son (pictured above) .

– An Afro-futuristic fairytale of love following a ceremony of a mother giving away her son . Saul Abraham (UK), ENJOY – A touching, offbeat exploration of the ways in which depression manifests in men across different generations.

– A touching, offbeat exploration of the ways in which depression manifests in men across different generations. Dan Thorburn (UK), Salt Water Town – With the threat of closure looming over a failing caravan park, the owner and his son clash over their future with tragic consequences.

– With the threat of closure looming over a failing caravan park, the owner and his son clash over their future with tragic consequences. Joy Webster (Canada), Menace – A drama about a woman seeking revenge against her ex-boyfriend, a well-known TV presenter.

– A drama about a woman seeking revenge against her ex-boyfriend, a well-known TV presenter. Ka Ki Wong (Hong Kong), Fire Room – In a staggered time and space, an unusual relationship unfolds between a pair of siblings – one an arsonist, the other a firefighter.

Non-Fiction category:

Alfie Barker (UK), Hanging On – A docudrama about the struggles of a housing community faced with eviction (pictured above) .

– A docudrama about the struggles of a housing community faced with eviction . Horacio Cabilla (Spain), This Is My Reason – The stories of three cyclists using the sport to overcome personal losses and setbacks.

– The stories of three cyclists using the sport to overcome personal losses and setbacks. Julianna Jimreivat (USA), Letting Go of the Grade – As four women travel to Mexico for a climbing expedition, they explore their relationship to the practice and open up about their personal challenges.

– As four women travel to Mexico for a climbing expedition, they explore their relationship to the practice and open up about their personal challenges. Daniela Lucato (Italy), The Things You Don’t Know About Me, Mom – A survivor of the Pinochet regime in Chile imagines telling her mother all of the things that she didn’t want to know.

– A survivor of the Pinochet regime in Chile imagines telling her mother all of the things that she didn’t want to know. Juan Vicente Manrique Gomez (Venezuela), No Te Agüites (Don’t Worry) – In an indigenous town threatened by criminal groups, firearms have become part of everyday life for the local children who are forced to help watch over their community.

Environment category:

The Environment category is run in association with Sony Pictures Television’s “Picture This” initiative, which champions creativity that communicates a positive future for the planet.

Pedro Furtado (Brazil), The Good Dolphins – Fishermen in Brazil fight to save a pod of dolphins who have helped them catch fish across generations (pictured above).

– Fishermen in Brazil fight to save a pod of dolphins who have helped them catch fish across generations Austin Smock (USA), The Beauty Between – A wildlife photographer raises awareness about the threats facing the ten million birds living on the Great Salt Lake in Utah.

– A wildlife photographer raises awareness about the threats facing the ten million birds living on the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Alexander Sworik (Canada), Seawolf – Two indigenous men look to preserve their heritage and save the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia.

– Two indigenous men look to preserve their heritage and save the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia. Joaquín Ezequiel Tucci (Argentina), Despertólogo Ambiental – A documentary following Gastón Caminata, a climate activist who reminds us about the impact of humans on the planet and that change that depends on us.

– A documentary following Gastón Caminata, a climate activist who reminds us about the impact of humans on the planet and that change that depends on us. Thanh Tran (Vietnam), The Voice of the Wind – As humanity is losing touch with nature, the wind is talking to us… Is anyone listening?

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2023 student shortlist:

Fiction category:

Alisha Mehra (Australia), Swinburne University of Technology, Australia, Match Point – Two first-generation Australians compete at an annual badminton competition – one for his mother’s approval, the other for the prize money to help pay his mother’s medical bills (pictured above) .

– Two first-generation Australians compete at an annual badminton competition – one for his mother’s approval, the other for the prize money to help pay his mother’s medical bills . Juan Pablo Daranas Molina (Cuba), New York University Tisch School of the Arts, USA, The Confirmation – A biologist opposes her daughter’s attempt to cure her disease through spiritual healing.

– A biologist opposes her daughter’s attempt to cure her disease through spiritual healing. Theo-Ziny Joel (Nigeria), National Film Institute, Nigeria, Read My Body – A father preparing for war warns his son, who wants to be a warrior like him, about the impact of war and teaches him to seek peace instead.

– A father preparing for war warns his son, who wants to be a warrior like him, about the impact of war and teaches him to seek peace instead. Mateo Salas (Colombia, Universidad de Antioquia, Colombia), The Sun of the River – A family’s journey takes a troubling turn when they are stopped by a group of paramilitaries.

– A family’s journey takes a troubling turn when they are stopped by a group of paramilitaries. Pietro Venier (Italy, University of West London, UK), The Hook – An Italian teenager is faced with a dilemma: should he stay in his hometown with his best friend and family, or accept a job on a distant island fated to disappear under rising sea levels.

Non-Fiction category:

Catalina Fonseca Arango (Colombia), Corporación Universitaria Taller 5, Colombia, Stories of a Dancing Mind – A documentary about a dancer charting her thoughts, experiences and deepest reflections (pictured above) .

– A documentary about a dancer charting her thoughts, experiences and deepest reflections . Shiao-ya (Maggie) Huang (Taiwan), Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Farewell Chang Chun – In a building in Taipei due to be demolished, the family who made it their home say goodbye through the sharing of stories, memories and emotions.

– In a building in Taipei due to be demolished, the family who made it their home say goodbye through the sharing of stories, memories and emotions. Seonghoon Eric Park (Republic of Korea), Boston University, USA, In Cod We Trust – A film probing the endangered fishing trade in the New England town of Gloucester, home to one of the oldest and largest fishing communities in the USA.

– A film probing the endangered fishing trade in the New England town of Gloucester, home to one of the oldest and largest fishing communities in the USA. Lubeera Saphina (Uganda), Kampala University, Uganda, Ghetto Fist – Faced with challenges and following a sexual assault, a female boxer trains and finds inspiration in her sport.

– Faced with challenges and following a sexual assault, a female boxer trains and finds inspiration in her sport. Ishan Vaidya (India), The University of Salford, UK, Puffin Island – Every spring and summer the island of Skokholm in the Celtic Sea is witness to one of the greatest wildlife gatherings in Britain with the return of a huge flock of puffins.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards 2023 Future Format shortlist:

The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a new technical brief each year. This year submissions were to be exclusively shot on a smartphone.

Jacob Redman (UK), Subversive – An American artist living in a disused winery in the South of France leads the viewer through his studio and his creative process (pictured above) .

– An American artist living in a disused winery in the South of France leads the viewer through his studio and his creative process . Jose Jacob (India), My India – A bike ride on the border of India juxtaposed with a phone conversation about identity and nationalism between two friends.

– A bike ride on the border of India juxtaposed with a phone conversation about identity and nationalism between two friends. Ria Nalavade (India), Magic Eraser – A schoolchild with a new eraser discovers that it rubs out all the lines that divide the country of India.

– A schoolchild with a new eraser discovers that it rubs out all the lines that divide the country of India. Ginna Parra (Colombia), Filtros (Filters) – A ten-year-old boy trapped inside the body of a zombie feels ostracized, but through social media discovers a less superficial world.

– A ten-year-old boy trapped inside the body of a zombie feels ostracized, but through social media discovers a less superficial world. Pan Tianhong (China Mainland), Homework for Winter Vacation – A child making sweet dumplings in preparation for the Chinese New Year completes his task in a very creative manner.

