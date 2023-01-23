Canon has launched its Stories in Motion filmmaking competition, which is now open for young filmmakers and videographers aged 18 through 25, who may submit a maximum of three films in each of the following categories: Music Video, Documentary and Scripted Short.

The call for entries closes on 31 March 2023 and there is a selection of prizes available including a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens and the opportunity to shadow an award-winning filmmaker.

For more information on the entry process and technical requirements, visit here.

From Canon:

London, United Kingdom, 18th January 2023 – Canon UK & Ireland is looking for creative, short films through its Stories in Motion young filmmaker competition. In partnership with CVP, one of the leading Broadcast and Professional video solutions providers in the United Kingdom and Europe, Stories in Motion is open to those aged 18-25, offering the chance to win a series of prizes, including a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, and the experience to shadow an award-winning filmmaker.

With three categories open for entries including Music Video, Documentary and Scripted Short – the competition welcomes all fields of cinematography. Each participant can submit a maximum of three films, each representing one of the three competition categories.

Each of the entries will be judged by a panel with vast experience in the world of imaging excellence. These include Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer and Photographer, Elisa Iannacone; Canon Ambassador, Cinematographer and Filmmaker, Tania Freimuth; CVP’s Technical Marketing Manager, Jake Ratcliffe; and Award-winning Filmmaker, Editor and Colourist, Ollie Kenchington.

Entries will be assessed on originality, creativity, cinematography and post production. Five entries will be shortlisted per category, with one winner for each category and one final overall grand prize winner. The overall grand prize winner will win a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, plus the opportunity to shadow one of the judges of their choice for a day. All shortlisted entries will win a £200 voucher to spend at CVP, and each category winner will win an additional £500 voucher to be spent at CVP.

Neale Conroy, Canon UK and Ireland Marketing Director said: “We’re passionate about supporting the next generation of filmmakers, and Stories in Motion is a great platform for storytellers to showcase their work to an industry leading judging panel. With the chance to experience a day’s mentorship with one of the judges, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for those looking to make their way into the industry while also providing the chance to learn and grow. We can’t wait to see all the entries.”

The competition opens on 18th January 2023 with entries closing on 31st March 2023. The shortlist results will be announced on 6th April 2023.

For more information on the entry process and technical requirements, please visit: https://www.canon.co.uk/get-involved/competition/stories-in-motion/

