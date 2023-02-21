Sony has revealed a new pro-spec, large aperture standard prime, the FE 50mm F1.4 GM. Effectively a successor to the 6-year-old Sony FE 50mm F1.4 ZA, it’s designed to offer improved image quality, autofocus and usability, all in a smaller, lighter design.

The 50mm focal length makes it a general-purpose lens that’s suitable for a wide range of subjects, while the large maximum aperture is ideal for isolating a subject against a blurred background, or for shooting in low light.

Optically, this is an all-new design, with its 14-element, 11-group construction including two extreme aspherical (XA) elements and one extra-low dispersion (ED) glass lens to suppress optical aberrations. There’s an 11-blade circular aperture for attractive bokeh, and Nano AR II coating to suppress flare and ghosting.

Two XD linear motors promise fast, silent autofocus, with a minimum focus distance of 41cm, while Sony’s Linear Focus MF is included for intuitive manual focusing. The lens accepts 67mm filters and comes with a cylindrical hood.

At 80.6mm in diameter, 96mm in length and 516g in weight, the new GM lens is considerably smaller and lighter than its Zeiss-badged predecessor. Yet despite this, it finds space on its weather-sealed barrel for a large array of controls. These include an aperture ring marked in 1/3 stop steps down to f/16, which can be switched between either clicked or smooth operation.

The aperture ring also has an A position that passes control back to the camera body, with an Iris Lock switch that fixes the ring either in or out of the A position. There’s also an AF/MF switch and two AF-stop buttons. The lens is due to go on sale in March or April for £1500.

Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM full specifications:

Price: £1500

£1500 Filter Diameter: 67mm

67mm Lens Elements: 14

14 Groups: 11

11 Diaphragm blades: 11, circular

11, circular Aperture: f/1.4 – f/16

f/1.4 – f/16 Minimum focus: 41cm (in AF), 38cm (in MF)

41cm (in AF), 38cm (in MF) Length: 96mm

96mm Diameter: 80.6mm

80.6mm Weight: 516g

516g Lens Mount: Sony E (full frame)

Sony E (full frame) Included accessories: Caps, hood, soft case

We were lucky enough to be able to give the lens a detailed test prior to its official release. Read our in-depth review of the Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM.

