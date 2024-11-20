International Landscape Photographer of the Year has announced the winners of their 11th competition! The overall winner, decided based on a portfolio submission of at least 4 images, is Andrew Mielzynski, with Ryohei Irie awarded International Landscape Photograph of the Year.

The five International Landscape Photographer of the year category winners, including Aerial, Black & White and Forest, plus the Top 101 photos can be found via here.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Andrew Mielzynski

International Landscape Photograph of the Year: Traces of Light by Ryohei Irie

Traces of Light by Ryohei Irie. ‘The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year’ www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

From International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Professional and amateur photographers worldwide were invited to enter the 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. From over 3600 entries from around the world, the winner of the 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year (based on a folio submission of at least 4 images) is Andrew Mielzynski from Canada.

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2024 Second Place was awarded to Ignacio Palacios, Australia and Third Place to Gheorghe Popa, Romania.

The winner of the 11th International Landscape Photograph of the Year (awarded for a single image) is Ryohei Irie from Japan. Second place went to Justinus Sukotjo, Indonesia and Third Place to Himadri Bhuyan, India.

There are also some special awards which change each year to keep things interesting and the 2024 winners are:

The Black & White Award, 2024: J. Fritz Rumpf, USA

The Aerial Award 2024: Benjamin Barakat, Switzerland

The Snow & Ice Award 2024: Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove, Iceland

The Forest Award 2024: Shirley Wung, Taiwan

The Exciting Sky Award 2024: Federico Delucchi, Italy

The International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards presents a selection of the world’s best contemporary landscape photographs and our thanks go to our esteemed and expert judging panel for giving us their time, their consideration and their opinions:

David Burnett, co-founder Contact Press Images, USA

Tim Parkin, ON LANDSCAPE Magazine Editor

Tony Hewitt, 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

Kaye Davis, NZIPP Grand Master of Photography

Jim M Goldstein, Fine Art Photographer and Author, USA

The Final Dune by Benjamin Barakat. ‘The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year’ www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

Peter Eastway, Chairman of Judges says: “I don’t have to explain the importance of patience, persistence and determination to a

landscape photographer. The idea that we wander out into the landscape and easily capture images like the ones presented in this book is simply nonsense.

“Whether you’re actually out in the landscape or exploring the world through your imagination, great landscape photography requires a great deal of patience – patience for the right season, the right weather and the right light. It also takes perseverance because rarely will the season, weather and light work together in ways that inspire us. How often have we visited a location with great hopes, only to have them dashed by inappropriate

light? Or perhaps our flight was delayed or our car had a flat tyre? And that’s why to be a successful landscape photographer, you also need determination to see your projects through.

“I think this year’s winner Andrew Mielzynski knows all about patience, perseverance and determination, based on the quality of his winning portfolio. There’s also another reason why I suggest he has these qualities: last year he was a very close runner-up in these awards, so to be awarded first prize this year is a testament to the standard of his work.

“The Landscape Photographer of the Year requires more than a single good image – it requires four great images. This is why we have two award categories – the photograph of the year (for single images) and the photographER of the year for a portfolio of work. I’m not for a minute suggesting that taking one good photograph is easy, but I am suggesting to create a set of strong image is even harder. So congratulations to Andrew Mielzynski from Canada, our International Landscape Photographer of the Year for 2024..

Spiritual Grip by Yuriy Garnaev. Top 101 photo, ‘The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year’ www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

“This is the eleventh year of our awards. We received 3643 entries and the threshold for inclusion in the book (a Top 101 entry) was a score of 86.5%. Competition was tough and I don’t think any of the Top 101 photographers would mind me saying that the next 100 entries or so could every easily sit alongside them in the book. With scores between 85.0% and 86.5%, there were at least another 101 amazing entries which we recognise on our website as the Top 202+. Congratulations to all these photographers.

“There is US $12,500 in cash purse for the best Photograph of the Year (single shot, 1st, 2nd, 3rd), the best Photographer of the Year (portfolio of four photographs, 1st, 2nd, 3rd), and five special subject awards. All 11 winners receive a physical copy of the annual Awards book. We’d also like to thank NiSi Filters once again as a sponsor, providing some of their wonderful filters as prizes for the Photographer of the Year Award.

“Thank you to our judging team: David Burnett, Jim M. Goldstein, Kaye Davis, Tim Parkin and last year’s winner, Tony Hewitt. On behalf of David Evans, my co-convenor, we hope you enjoy the best landscape photographs in the world from 2024.”



For all the details and winners, and the top 101 images, please visit the website to download the eBook.

Featured image: Desert Veins by Willa Wei. Top 101 photo, ‘The 11th International Landscape Photographer of the Year’ www.internationallandscapephotographer.com

