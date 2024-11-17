British Journal of Photography has announced the full shortlist for Portrait of Britain Vol. 7! 200 photographs reflecting the diverse stories, social issues, unique heritage and identities of the UK have been shortlisted.

100 photographs will be displayed across the country on screens in high streets, transport hubs and more as well as the Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 book, produced in partnership with Bluecoat Press and sponsored by JCDecaux UK. Winners will be announced on 6th January 2025.

View the full shortlist of images here.

Portrait of Britain Vol.7 © Carolyn Mendelsohn, Heather Fisher

From British Journal of Photography: We’re delighted to announce this year’s shortlist for Portrait of Britain, British Journal of Photography’s annual photography competition that captures the depth and diversity of the UK’s people and culture. Now in its seventh year, the 200 shortlisted portraits reflect the unique heritage and evolving identity of Britain’s communities. From this selection, 100 winning images – to be announced on 06 January 2025 – will be displayed across the nation on digital JCDecaux UK screens in high streets, shopping malls, and transport hubs. All 200 portraits will be published in the Portrait of Britain Vol. 7 book, produced in partnership with Bluecoat Press and sponsored by JCDecaux UK.

Portrait of Britain captures a country which has a clearly-identifiable culture and yet is constantly evolving, characterised by migrations new and old as well as longer-established communities. This edition’s images highlight the UK’s rich heritage, from ancient industries which shaped the nation, such as fishing and mining, to stories that dominated the British news media over the past 12 months such as the Post Office Scandal, the Cost of Living crisis, and the appointment of a new Prime Minister.

This year’s portraits examine pressing social issues, from LGBTQ+ rights to the continuing impacts of austerity, showcasing the resilience of diverse communities across the UK.

The volume also reflects the echoes of recent challenges, including pressures on our NHS, and the experiences of those seeking refuge in Britain. In a nation with a complex history and continually evolving cultural landscape, these portraits remind us of the importance of understanding both the past and present to move forward.

Portrait of Britain Vol.7 © Johannah Churchill, Yann

Special thanks to this year’s panel of judges:

Mick Moore – CEO and creative director of British Journal of Photography

Tom Booth Woodger – Publisher, Bluecoat Press

Caroline Hunter – Picture Editor, The Guardian

Jermaine Francis – Photographer and Curator

Ashleigh Kane – Editor, Dazed

Deirdre Robb – Director, Belfast Exposed

Siân Davey – Photographer

Louise Pearson – Curator, National Galleries of Scotland

