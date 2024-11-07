The Close-up Photographer of the Year competition has revealed its shortlist of images, with the final winners to be announced in January 2025. We share some of our favourite images below – macro is a great genre as it encompasses many different subjects, including wildlife.

Now in its sixth year, the competition is the largest of its kind dedicated to close-up, macro and micro photography. This year 11,681 photographs were entered across 11 categories and as we’ve seen in previous years, the standard of photography is outstanding. You can see the full shortlist here.

Shortlisted photographers are one step closer to scooping the grand cash prize of £2500 and of course the inaugural title of Close-up Photographer of the Year 2024, while category winners will receive £250 cash and a Universal License for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer + Publisher). The Young Close-up Photographer of the Year will be awarded a SIGMA 105mm f2.8 DG DN MACRO Art lens (worth £700).

Our Close-up Photographer of the Year shortlist favourites

Sunset pulsatille ©Thomas Vanderheyden

Winter Cottonwoods © Andrew Mielzynski

Eresus walckenaeri © Aris Kolokontes

Delias butterfly scales © Adalbert Mojrzisch

Clash of the Titans © Ivanenko Svetlana

Demoiselles at Dawn © Jay Birmingham

Mycena On Pine Cone © Jay Birmingham

Other Worlds © Jose Luis Trujillo

Rest Time © Kyungshin Kim

Emerald Gem © Louis Guillot

Wallaby Baby © Pedro Jarque

From CUPOTY, 28 October 2024:

After 20 hours of Zoom calls with 25 judges assessing 11,681 photographs across 11 categories, the shortlist for Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) will be revealed on ​Monday, 28th October at 3pm GMT at www.cupoty.com.

The shortlist provides the ultimate showcase of close-up, macro and micro photography from which the Top 100 pictures and winners will be selected in January 2025.

11 galleries reveal the hidden wonder of the world:

• ANIMALS supported by Affinity Photo

• INSECTS supported by Nikon

• BUTTERFLIES & DRAGONFLIES

• ARACHNIDS

• INVERTEBRATE PORTRAIT supported by Zerene Stacker

• UNDERWATER

• INTIMATE LANDSCAPE supported by Frames

• PLANTS

• FUNGI

• STUDIO ART supported by Retouch4.me

• YOUNG (U18s) supported by Sigma UK

The publication of the shortlist takes photographers one-step closer to the £2,500 cash top prize and trophy. Each category winner will take home £250 in cash. The Young Close-up Photographer of the Year will be awarded a SIGMA 105mm f2.8 DG DN MACRO Art lens (worth £700) and trophy.

All category winners receive a Universal License for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer + Publisher) for macOS, Windows & iPadOS. A FRAMES subscription will go to the Intimate Landscape winner. Retouch4me Dust, Color Match and Portrait Volumes plug-ins will go to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in the Studio Art category.

The jury for CUPOTY 6 includes award-winning photographers, magazine editors, conservationists and authors: Karine Aigner, Nigel Atherton, Eric Bennett, Sue Bishop, Tracy Calder, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, Jaime Culebras, Matt Doogue, Guy Edwardes, Wim van Egmond, Marit van Ekelenburg, Tom Gilks, Viktoria Haack, Brendan ‘Cygnus’ James, Greg Lecoeur, David Maitland, Sarah Marino, Ailsa McWhinnie, Aaron Molenkamp, Piotr Naskrecki, Matty Smith, Bart Somers (@insectguru), Georgina Steytler, Rachael Talibart, Tomasz Trzebiatowski and Keith Wilson.

About CUPOTY

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) was founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder. It is the largest competition in the world dedicated to close-up, macro and micro photography.

It is supported by a popular newsletter and runs a themed challenge throughout November.

Further reading

The best photography competitions to enter

CUPOTY Challenge open for entries

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.