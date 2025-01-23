OM System’s cameras, along with Fujifilm’s, remain a very compelling choice for photographers who aren’t so concerned about going full-frame, and are more swayed by compact dimensions, portability and a wide choice of quality Micro Four Thirds lenses .

Hot on the heels of a top OM System executive announcing that a new camera and lenses are on the way, the company has teased a big launch for February 6th. In the original announcement, OM System referred to a new camera coming this year, along with a selection of compact, splash & dust-proof lenses designed for harsh outdoor environments.

So we can’t say for sure what’s coming, but it’s not hard to join the dots…

If a major new camera is in the pipeline, it’s good news for OM System, which had a rather quiet 2024 while its competitors were very active. Indeed, OM System’s only really significant release was the OM-1 Mark II.

The OM-1 Mark II was a subtle evolution rather than a whole new breed

While we praised a number of new updates in our in-depth review, including the world’s first in-camera live Grad ND filter, we also described it as a ‘subtle evolution’ of the OM-1. And maybe consumers in such a competitive market are looking for more than subtle evolutions at the moment…

Whatever it will be very interesting to see what OM System announces in a couple of weeks, so do come back on February 6th. A new camera? A range of new lenses? Your guess is as good as ours.

OM System – outdoorsy types

In recent years, OM System has shifted its marketing focus more towards appealing to outdoor and nature photographers, which makes sense. The cameras and lenses won’t weigh you down, offer outstanding computational photography features, reliable continuous AF/subject detection and open up access to a wide choice of quality glass.

Congratulations to Michelle Sams

In this spirit, OM System has also announced the winners of its latest photo contest, under the banner ‘Creativity. It’s in Our Nature.’ The contest attracted over 5,000 submissions, with the six jury members giving the overall prize to US photographer Michele Sons, for ‘Fairy Forest’ (above).

She wins a seven-day photography journey to Japan with OM System ambassador Lisa Michele Burns.

Congratulations to Michele and don’t forget to check out our guide to the best photo competitions to enter and the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.

