OM System, previously known as Olympus cameras, has announced they are planning on releasing a new camera this year, along with “a selection of compact, spash & dust-proof lenses” designed for harsh outdoor environments. So not only do we get a new camera, but also multiple new lenses, whether that’s two new lenses, three new lenses, or perhaps even just updates to existing lenses, who knows? But we’re excited to see what the new Micro Four Thirds lenses are going to be.

If we look back at the history of recent OM System and Olympus cameras, we might be able to guess what’s coming next, but your guess would be as good as ours:

From OM System: Bethlehem, PA, 6 January 6 2025 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation, celebrating the start of its fifth year of operations since splitting from Olympus Corporation, extends its heartfelt thanks to customers, stakeholders, and employees for their ongoing support. The company has experienced significant achievements, including the successful launch of the OM SYSTEM brand and continuous growth in consolidated revenue and profit.

As part of their commitment to enriching outdoor experiences, OM Digital Solutions is excited to unveil new products in 2025, including a new camera and a selection of compact, splash & dust-proof lenses designed for harsh outdoor environments. These products will open new avenues for creativity, enabling users to discover their artistic potential throughout their photography journey, while capturing the beauty of nature and life.

The company continues to grow beyond imaging, expanding with new solutions and services, all while staying true to its mission of delivering innovative, high-quality products for every outdoor enthusiast.

Explore the complete New Year’s message at: https://explore.omsystem.com/happy-new-year.

