If you’re looking to buy an action camera, then now is a great time to save some serious money. We’ve found the best overall action camera, the GoPro Hero12 Black, for only $299 on Amazon US. This GoPro Hero12 Black deal offers a discount of $100 and considering that this is GoPro’s top of the range action camera and its starting price was $400, this is impressively cheap!
In Amazon UK, the GoPro Hero12 Black is also available with £100 off, for a price of £283. If you’re a content creator, the GoPro Hero12 Creator Edition, which includes a tripod, battery grip and light mod, has seen discounts of almost 20% in both Amazon UK and Amazon US.
GoPro Hero12 Black key features
- igh Dynamic Range (HDR) Photo and Video
- 1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30
- Bluetooth audio support for AirPods + other Bluetooth audio devices for wireless sound recording and voice control
- 5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 video resolutions
- HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock
- 27MP photos with 24.7MP stills from video
- Waterproof to 33ft
- GP-Log and LUT support
- Optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 lens accessory available enabling ultra-wide angle, 177-degree field of view in 4K60
- Starting price of $400/£400
