If you’re looking to buy an action camera, then now is a great time to save some serious money. We’ve found the best overall action camera, the GoPro Hero12 Black, for only $299 on Amazon US. This GoPro Hero12 Black deal offers a discount of $100 and considering that this is GoPro’s top of the range action camera and its starting price was $400, this is impressively cheap!

In Amazon UK, the GoPro Hero12 Black is also available with £100 off, for a price of £283. If you’re a content creator, the GoPro Hero12 Creator Edition, which includes a tripod, battery grip and light mod, has seen discounts of almost 20% in both Amazon UK and Amazon US.

GoPro Hero12 Black key features

igh Dynamic Range (HDR) Photo and Video

1.5 hours at 5.3K30 and over 2.5 hours at 1080p30

Bluetooth audio support for AirPods + other Bluetooth audio devices for wireless sound recording and voice control

5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 video resolutions

HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock

27MP photos with 24.7MP stills from video

Waterproof to 33ft

GP-Log and LUT support

Optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 lens accessory available enabling ultra-wide angle, 177-degree field of view in 4K60

Starting price of $400/£400

