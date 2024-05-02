Canon currently has massive deals on some of its best mirrorless cameras, like the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 Mark II, as well as lenses! From 1 May, you can get Canon products with almost £800 off with this promotion.

In the UK and US, it is applicable on products bought from the Canon website and retailers.

Check out a few of the best Canon deals below:

Canon EOS R5 – save $500 / £650

The Canon EOS R5 with lens. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Canon EOS R6 Mark II – save $500 / £780

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is an excellent mirrorless all-rounder. Photo credit: Andy Westlake

Alternatively, there are deals on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with a RF 24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM lens.

Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM – save $100 / £300

To find more deals, check out the Canon US and Canon UK websites!

