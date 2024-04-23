Sigma is releasing six APS-C lenses for Canon EOS RF mount, thus widening the choice of glass for the previously ‘closed’ RF system. First to hit the market is the Sigma DC DN 18-50mm, available from July, equivalent to 29-80mm on Canon APS-C bodies. Later this year, Sigma will release the DC DN 10-18mm F2.8 wide-angle zoom, followed by four prime lenses, each with a fast F1.4 maximum aperture – the16mm, 23mm, 30mm and 56mm.

‘Algorithms including AF drive and communication speed optimisation has been developed specifically for Canon RF mount,’ said Sigma. ‘The lenses also support AF-C, in-camera aberration correction (available on supported cameras only) and in-camera image stabilisation. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.’

The Sigma DC DN 18-50mm for Canon RF mount will be the first lens to be released. Photo: Sigma.

One criticism of the RF mount has been the relatively small choice of lenses so it will be interesting to see if this cautious start from Canon eventually widens the pool of available glass from third-party makers. The UK release date and pricing for the six RF-compatible APS-C lenses is to be confirmed.

Tamron has also been given permission to release RF mount lenses. The first lens under development is the Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A[1] RXD, wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens is expected to launch within 2024 but no further details are available.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.