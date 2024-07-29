When it comes to hybrid cameras, those combining excellent stills performance with video recording prowess, Panasonic is one of the market leaders.

You can now get some VERY good deals on a range of Panasonic cameras. First up is the Panasonic Lumix S5 II Mirrorless Camera with 14-28mm lens.

In our review, we described the Panasonic Lumix S5 II as a ‘delight to use,’ singing the praises of its much improved autofocus compared to its predecessor, superb raw-shooting performance and sophisticated video features. Our quibbles were minor, and easily worked around.

Panasonic has made a serious competitor to other models in a similar price bracket. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Panasonic Lumix S5 II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30 fps shooting

C4K 60p video recording

5-axis in-body stabilisation

3.68m-dot, 0.78x viewfinder

3in, 1.84m-dot vari-angle LCD

Customers in the US can pick it up with a versatile 14-28mm lens for $2096, a whopping $600 saving.

For customers in the UK, there is a great deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens. This was Panasonic’s first mass market, full-frame mirrorless camera, and comes in for a tad under £1000.

While the camera is now four years old, it is still a very appealing buy for photographers who want to raise their video skills without sacrificing the quality of their still images, or spending a bomb.

Panasonic Lumix S5

The camera is relatively small and light too, making it a great choice for your summer travels.

Panasonic Lumix S5 key features

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Click the link below.

If you are keen to get started with video recording and vlogging, see our guide here.