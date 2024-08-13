If you’re looking for a new camera phone, but are on a limited budget, then the Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 are two budget smartphones to consider, but should you spend more and get the A55, or save your cash and stick to the A35? Find out in this comparison.

Both phones offer an ultra-wide-angle camera, and main wide-angle camera on the rear, and both offer a 5MP macro camera. They also offer similar, but different, selfie cameras, both capable of 4K video recording.

If you look at the prices, they are similar in price, with the Samsung Galaxy A35 for sale at $339 / £339 (RRP), but regularly on offer for $289 / £289 (or less). The A55 has an RRP of £439, but is often on offer for less than £300, which makes this not much more money, if it’s available in your region. Unfortunately the Samsung Galaxy A55 isn’t available in the US, whereas the A35 is.

Samsung Galaxy A35 on the left, A55 on the right. JW/AP

Have a look at the comparison table below, to see what the main differences are:

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 50MP f/1.8 main camera, OIS (12MP output), 25mm 50MP f/1.8 main camera, OIS (12MP output), 23mm 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, FF (16mm) 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, FF (13mm) 13MP f/2.2 selfie camera, FF 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera, FF 5MP f/2.4 macro, fixed focus (FF) 5MP f/2.4 macro, fixed focus (FF) 4K 30fps video 4K 30fps video 6.6inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000nits brightness 6.6inch AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000nits brightness 5000mAh battery 5000mAh battery 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage 6/8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security 4 years of OS updates, 5 years of security

The main cameras on both phones feature auto-focus and optical image stabilisation (OIS), and outside of these cameras, all the rest are fixed focus.

The other differences include a lower resolution 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the A35, with a 12MP on the A55. The difference sounds a lot, but we’ll have a look at this in more detail later. The selfie camera is different, with the A35 offering a 13MP selfie camera, and the A55 offering a 32MP selfie camera. This sounds like an even bigger difference, but here the A55 is using pixel binning and gives you 8MP images (depending on wide or cropped view).

If you’re interested in macro photography, and think the 5MP macro camera is a good option, I wouldn’t give too much weight to this, as it’s only usable at a specific distance from the subject, and you can often get better results using the main camera (and crop the photo when needed).

Samsung Galaxy A35 on the left, A55 on the right. JW/AP

Both phones offer the same 6.6inch screen, as well as the same 5000mAh battery rating. However, the construction of the two phones is where there is a noticeable difference. Not necessarily in visual appearance (except in colour), but the A55 features a metal frame, whereas the A35 has a plastic frame. This is really noticeable when holding the two phones side-by-side, and the A55 is slightly heavier at 213g vs 209g for the A35.

So how do the cameras compare? Read on to find out…

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs A55 – Image quality compared

I took photos with both camera phones in a variety of situations, with the aim of comparing the image side by side. These are the results. You’ll find the Samsung Galaxy A35 on the left every time, and the Samsung Galaxy A55 on the right.

The main cameras on both phones have a 50MP sensor, with the same aperture rating (f/1.8), auto-focus, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, the sensors in the phones are different sizes, with the A55 offering a bigger sensor, which should result in better low-light performance.

There’s also a difference in how wide the main camera is with the A55 offering a wider 23mm (equivalent) view, and the A35 offering a 25mm (equivalent) view. This means you’ll get slightly more in your shot with the A55 camera.

Both phones perform well, and as both phones are made by Samsung, the colour, exposure, levels of detail and general look to the images is very similar, as you would expect.

Like the main cameras on these phones, the ultra-wide-angle cameras differ in how much is captured. The A55 offers a wider view, giving a 13mm equivalent ultra-wide-angle view, compared to the 16mm view of the A35. If you’re a fan of ultra-wide-angle cameras, and want one that is as wide as possible, then the A55 does have the advantage here.

The A35 offers an 8MP images, whilst the A55 offers a 12MP image. Levels of detail, once you view images at 100 percent is similar, and an 8MP image still provides a nice looking image with a good level of detail. However, if you do want a wider view then the A55 is the one to go with. Strangely enough, both cameras display 0.5x as the ultra-wide-angle camera, despite the A35 not being as wide.

The 2x zoom option on both cameras isn’t great. The image is quite soft, and is best used as a snapshot photo, rather than thinking of it as a real replacement for a telephoto camera. The digital zoom does not perform as well as Google phones, which is a shame.

However, let’s carry on looking at some more images.

In this close-up photo, using the main camera on both phones, the Samsung A35 has given a warmer image, with stronger colour saturation, and an overall more pleasing image. The A35 also allows for slightly closer close-up photos from the main camera.

The 5MP macro cameras do give you a close view of the subject, but colour and exposure can be a little lacking, compared to using the main camera, which gives better results overall.

In low light, we can see a noticeable difference. The Samsung Galaxy A55, with a larger sensor has managed to capture a more detailed photo, with better colour reproduction, and less noise. The photo was taken indoors, during the day, and the levels of noise in the A35 image is higher than I like to see, with colours becoming muddy in the shadows. If you regularly shoot in low-light conditions, then you will benefit from choosing the A55.

On a sunny day both phones perform really well, with the typically pleasing Samsung colours. Saturation levels are quite high, but not excessive, although your own personal tastes may vary.

Comparing the Samsung Galaxy A35 selfie camera, which is a 13MP camera, with fixed focus, we actually get an image with slightly more detail than the A55’s selfie camera. The images is sharper, and perhaps even a little too sharp.

The Samsung Galaxy A55, with a 32MP selfie camera (and fixed focus), gives us pixel-binned images at a lower resolution than the A35. There are slightly nicer skin tones (and colour), slightly better background blur, but background blur can be adjusted. The A55 gives a softer image, but again, which you prefer could come down to your own personal preferences.

Which is best for photographers?

Both Samsung phones give the same user experience, in terms of the options and shooting modes available, with both offering a manual mode, as well as other automatic shooting modes.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S series, the A35 and A55 do not (currently) feature any AI shooting or editing features. Not everyone wants AI, and there are plenty of shooting modes available:

Photo modes: Fun, Portrait, Photo, Pro, Night, Food, Panorama, Macro, Single take (photo/video).

Video modes: Video, Pro video, Super slow-motion, Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Dual rec* (*not available on A35)

The Fun shooting mode also lets you use SnapChat filters, which can be fun for many.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs A55 – In conclusion:

If you’re on a tighter budget the Samsung Galaxy A35 offers a good range of cameras, and delivers great results, with Samsung’s pleasing colours, reliable exposure, and good dynamic range, in the majority of situations.

There are areas where the Samsung Galaxy A55 has the advantage, with a wider main camera, a wider ultra-wide-camera (with 12MP), as well as better low-light performance, thanks to the main camera using a larger sensor.

However, there are still areas where the A35 performs well, and main camera can get closer to subjects for close-ups, and the 13MP selfie camera gives sharper images than the A55. The 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera may sound quite low, but the results were still good.

Both have the same 5MP macro camera, and it can be fun to use, but you’ll most likely get better results from the main camera, which will perform better in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A35 on the left, A55 on the right. JW/AP

Both phones offer great value for money, and it’s nice to see you can get great photos from a budget phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy A35. In bright sunny conditions, both phones are going to give you really pleasing results. But it’s in the more difficult conditions, such as low-light where the A55 has an advantage. There’s also a more premium build quality with the A55’s metal frame. Ultimately, which you choose will depend on your own budget, and your own needs, but both phones will give you good results.

Which one will you choose? Let us know what you’re looking for in a camera phone. Personally, I’d be happy with either phone, as they both offer a great experience, and some lovely looking photos.

