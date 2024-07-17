The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ultimate Samsung phone, and one of the best phones for photographers, with an array of cameras on the back including dual telephoto cameras (a 3x zoom and 5x zoom), plus a whole host of AI features, that make this not only the ultimate camera phone, but also the ultimate phone, full stop.

If you’re in the US, then you can benefit from an impressive 26% off this phone, with the 512GB phone available for $1049, using the link below:

Here’s what we had to say about the phone in our review:

“Sure, there are other phone brands out there, but often, the flagship models are only available in select markets, and until that changes, the S24 Ultra is the best Android phone you can buy right now. It offers more cameras than any other phone, and with a 3x and 5x telephoto camera, you can get a wider variety of shots. It’s also got an excellent 12MP selfie camera, with auto-focus, and 4K video recording, something that is still missing from some other flagships.”

