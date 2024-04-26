Mint’s upcoming 35mm full-frame film camera, the Rollei 35AF, will be accompanied by a 5-element all glass lens with coatings on every side and a 35mm focal length, which is often a popular choice among street photographers. It will be priced around $650-$800 (around £520-£640).

The camera will also have a metal body and the following aperture options: F2.8, F4, F5.6, F8, F11 and F16. Additionally, the Rollei 35AF features an ‘exposure’ dial, a built-in light meter and an AUTO mode.

Interested? You can join a waitlist and see more product images and sample images on the Rollei 35AF website. The Hong Kong-based company announced the 35mm camera project back in March 2023 and the camera is expected to be released later this year.

The original Rollei 35 was released in 1966 and was the smallest 35mm film camera at the time – and it still is among the smallest ever made.

Rollei 35AF sample photo. Credit: Mint.

