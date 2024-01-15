Mint Camera has revealed the official name of their long-awaited 35mm film camera as Rollei 35AF, a new version of the Rollei 35 with autofocus. It is expected to be released in the summer of 2024.

A website has been set up for the new camera and while it can’t be pre-ordered yet, you can join a waitlist. The Hong Kong-based company announced the 35mm camera project in March 2023. In updates on their blog on Mint Camera’s website, it is estimated that the camera will retail for approximately $650-800 / around £510-630.

In a blog post, Gary Ho, the founder of Mint, said: ‘We are thrilled to announce that Rollei has graciously granted us permission to use their logo. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward for all parties involved. The Rollei brand will undoubtedly increase awareness for this camera. After pouring our hearts and souls into this project, I really hope the Rollei 35AF becomes accessible to a broader audience.’

The original Rollei 35 was released in 1966 and was the smallest 35mm film camera at the time – and it still is among the smallest ever made.

