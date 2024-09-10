Mint’s new 35mm full-frame film camera, the Rollei 35AF, is now available to pre-order from $999 / £665 from the Rollei 35AF website.

In the box, you get a leather loop, a CR2 battery and a short guide to the camera. You can also buy a range of film with the camera, including Rollei Superpan and Rollei Retro film as well as others like Kodak Gold and Kodak Ultramax and even some film developer.

Those in the US and UK who want to buy the camera will need to pay a DHL shipping fee. While the camera is being made in both silver and black, at the time of writing European buyers only get to order the silver colour option.

The Hong Kong-based company first announced the 35mm camera project back in March 2023 and it follows the release of another exciting new film camera, the Pentax 17. It is worth noting that not even a full day in, the camera is already listed as backordered on the Rollei 35AF website and pre-orders are set to close on 12 September.

The Rollei 35AF has a metal body similar to the Rollei 35, which was the smallest 35mm film camera at the time that it came out (in 1966) – and it still is among the smallest ever made. The 35AF has a similarly small metal body and is accompanied by a 5-element all glass lens with coatings on every side. It has the following aperture options: F2.8, F4, F5.6, F8, F11 and F16, and features a built-in light meter and an AUTO mode.

Mint Rollei 35AF key features:

Precise Autofocus with LiDAR

Intuitive User Interface

35mm f/2.8 Lens

Shutter speed range: 1 sec to 1/500 sec, LT mode up to 60 seconds

Aperture range: f/2.8, f/4, f/5.6, f/8, f/11, f/16

Exposure modes: Automatic (A -2, A -1, AUTO, A +1, A +2) or manual

ISO: ISO 25 – 3200

Built-in Flash

OLED Display

Batteries: 3.0V CR2-Batteries

Size and weight: 10,4 x 5,6 x 7,5 cm | 242 g

