Adobe remains the market leader for photo-editing software and the Silicon Valley goliath has released more details of its ‘AI agents,’ designed to simplify and speed-up common editing tasks in Photoshop, Premiere, Adobe Express and more.

Even if you are left cold (or worried) by Adobe’s generative AI features, many Photoshop users are already taking advantage of AI-driven editing assistants – a good example being Distraction Removal, which finds and removes distractions like poles, wires and people in the background with just one or two clicks. See our latest Photoshop review here.

With the Adobe MAX showcase kicking off in London on April 24th, Adobe will debut what will become its first ‘creative agent’ in Photoshop with an all-new Actions panel.

‘Our vision is for Photoshop to be able to analyse your image and recommend smart, context-aware edits,’ Adobe explained in a lengthy blog. ‘Want a more dramatic sky? Photoshop could not only spot the opportunity to improve your image but also take the action for you with a single click, while keeping you in control. We also envision you being able to use natural language to access more than 1,000 one-click actions in Photoshop.’ By ‘natural language,’ Adobe means simple text prompts (brighten the exposure, for example).

For a lot of photographers, myself included, AI agents that help you get to grips with Photoshop will come in useful

Adobe also suggests that these AI agents could also be used to help you learn Photoshop – still not the easiest program for photographers to get their heads around – while helping with routine and time-consuming tasks such as preparing ‘assets’ (images, for example) for export.

AI video-editing agents ahoy

If you also edit video shot on your camera – again, not the easiest process for non-videographers – helpful-sounding AI agents are going to appear more in Premiere Pro, too. Adobe is working on agents that ‘understand’ your footage and can help with developing a rough cut, for example. ‘Finding the best shots in mountains of footage and combining them in a way that tells a coherent story is daunting,’ Adobe explained.

Adobe claims AI agents will make video editing easier too

‘While AI can’t replace human creative inspiration, with your input it can make some educated guesses to help you get your project off the ground… We envision a world where you can direct a creative agent to help you refine shot choices, craft rough cuts, assist with colour, help mix audio, and more.’

AP will be at Adobe MAX in London at the end of the month so keep coming back for updates on AI agents and more. Also check out our guide to the best AI-powered tools for photo editing.