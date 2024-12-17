Panasonic has also announced the Lumix G97, a hybrid Micro Four Thirds camera – showing there is also still life in this sensor format, despite the popularity of full-frame and medium format.

The G97 is a fairly light update of the Lumix G90/G95 models, with the main changes being a higher-resolution LCD on the rear of the camera and the addition of USB-C battery charging. There’s also a new send image button for smartphones, plus upgraded video features.

This is an entry-level camera, which, Panasonic claims, balances high-performance and simplicity. So the camera includes a range of photo styles to achieve a particular look, along with a Live View Composite feature.

This enables users to combine multiple exposures to create light trails, star trails, or illuminated scenes, without overexposing the background. Another key selling point is the Lumix G97’s 5-stop 5-axis image stabilisation system, which should come in very useful for keeping shots sharp during these murky winter days.

A higher resolution LCD is a key update

Panasonic Lumix G97 key features

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds CMOS sensor

5-stop, 5-axis Dual I.S.21 image stabilisation system

2,360k-dot OLED viewfinder

1,840k-dot free-angle LCD

4K video recording at 30fps

4x Full HD slow motion video at 120fps

USB-C charging

Headphone and microphone jacks

Built-in Bluetooth

Dust and water splash resistant

£699 body only.

Being a hybrid camera, the video features also enable you to experiment with slow-motion (4x) or quick-motion (8x) in full HD, and create cinematic content with 12-stops of V-Log L. The inclusion of headphone and microphone jacks should also prove useful to vloggers and other types of content creators.

The Panasonic Lumix G97 goes on sale February 25th and is also available for £799 with the DC-G97ME 12-60mm lens kit or £899 with the DC- G97HE 14-140mm lens kit.

If you are not sure whether to go with Micro Four Thirds or full frame, see our explanatory guide here.