The question ‘Which format should I use?’ has been asked since the earliest days of photography, and it’s just as relevant now in the digital world as it was back in the days of sheet film. Here, Will Cheung takes a long look at whether Micro Four Thirds or the full-frame format is best for nature and wildlife photography.

Whenever the question of which format to use arises, there’s never a definitive answer and that’s simply because we are all different, be that physically, financially or in terms of expectations and what we want from our photography.

So here we’ll be looking at the pros and cons of the Micro Four Thirds (MFT) and full-frame format for wildlife and nature stills photography; of course, many of the discussion points will apply to other subject genres too, so if you only shoot landscapes or portraits, it’ll still be worth sticking with us.

We’ve broken down the discussion into bite-size chunks.

MFT vs full-frame: the cameras

Micro Four Thirds is supported by two camera brands: OM Digital (formerly Olympus) and Panasonic. In full-frame format, the list is longer so there’s more choice: Canon, Leica, Nikon, Pentax, Sony and, interestingly, Panasonic.

In MFT, the highest resolution is found in the $2198 /£1799 body only Panasonic Lumix GH6 which has 25.2MP under its bonnet, while the top OM-System model is the $2000 / £1979 Olympus OM-1 with 20.4MP. Both brands offer cheaper and mid-priced models plus smaller options, see our guide to the Best Small Mirrorless cameras.

Life is not just about resolution and how many pixels you shoot does not define you as a photographer. But the fact remains that if you want lots of megapixels full-frame is the place to be, with the Sony A7R V at $3898 / £3999 boasting a massive 61MP.

Slide down the money ladder and pixel count drops too. A nicely priced full-frame mirrorless is the Canon EOS R, a 30MP camera that can be had with a 24-105mm f/4-7.1 lens for $2499 / £1919. Go DSLR and the 36.4MP Pentax K-1 Mark II sells at $1797 / £1699 and the 26.2MP Canon EOS 6D Mark II is even cheaper at $1199 / £1299 body only.

The MFT format OM System OM-1 body sells for $2000 / £1979 while the full-frame Canon EOS R5 is $3399 / £3999. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/22 · 1/160s · 105mm · ISO100

MFT vs full-frame: the lenses

While there are just two MFT camera brands with the same lens mount, the picture is very different in the lens market with options from Olympus/OM-System, Panasonic, and third party providers including Laowa, Samyang, 7Artisans, Tamron, Voigtlander, MEIKE, Sigma and more. See our guide to the Best Micro Four Thirds lenses in 2023.

Understandably, the full-frame market enjoys massive support, but there are many more lens mounts out there and some systems are better provided for than others. A key comparison here is the very limited third party lens support with just a few manual focus lenses available for Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras compared with the widespread support for Sony’s E-mount.

In terms of lens choice, there is plenty to attract users of both formats but availability aside, the advantage of the smaller format is that lenses are generally more compact.

The MFT format might be much smaller than the full-frame format but that doesn’t always translate to the kit itself. Here the OM 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS lens (left) towers over the Canon RF 100-400 f/5.6-8 IS USM. However, the OM lens and MFT format with its 2x crop factor does give an equivalent 200-800mm. If a Canon 200-800mm lens of comparable maximum aperture did exist, it would very likely dwarf the OM optic. Canon EOS R5 · f/22 · 1/160s · 56mm · ISO100

MFT vs full-frame: the crop factor

The Micro Four Thirds format is based on a sensor size measuring 17.3x13mm while the full-frame format is nominally 36x24mm.

Do some sums and the diagonal of MFT measures 21.6mm against 43.2mm for full-frame, so almost precisely double, which gives us the 2x crop factor that is always mentioned in format comparisons.

Micro Four Thirds sensor. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/22 · 1/160s · 100mm · ISO100

The 2x crop factor is important when we talk about lenses. A lens’s focal length is a fixed parameter so a 50mm lens is a 50mm lens regardless of the camera format in use. In practice, though, use a 50mm focal length lens on an MFT camera and you get the ‘equivalent’ field of view of a 100mm lens.

With the lens off you can see how small the MFT sensor is, while the full-frame sensor seems huge. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/22 · 1/160s · 100mm · ISO100

This 2x crop applies to all focal lengths but the real practical benefit kicks in with longer focal length lenses, which is a plus point for fans of nature photography.

A 400mm lens used on MFT gives the equivalent of a 800mm view (in 35mm equivalent terms). See our examples below. With both lenses a distant subject will be the same size, but on the smaller MFT format it will be more frame-filling compared with the 35mm shot which will need cropping to give the same composition.

Taken on an OM System OM-1 with 100-400mm zoom at 400mm (800mm equivalent). Image credit: Will Cheung OM-1 · f/6.3 · 1/1600s · 400mm · ISO3200

Taken on a Canon EOS R5 with RF 100-400mm zoom at 400mm. These shots were taken at the same focal length and from the same spot, so the size of the subject is rendered the same size on each sensor, but the 2x crop factor of the smaller format means the subject fills the frame more. The images are shown uncropped. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/8 · 1/160s · 400mm · ISO400

MFT vs full-frame: weight and bulk

Let’s look at some actual products to illustrate possible weight savings. The OM System 300mm f/4 IS PRO lens sells for $2800 / £2399, weighs 1.47kg and measures 22.7cm long. Canon’s RF 600mm f/4 L IS USM weighs twice as much at 3.1kg, is more than double the length at 47.2m and its price is $12,999 / £14,179.

We are comparing apples with pears, but it is the closest we can get, and the fact remains that the MFT 300mm lens, which gives a 600mm equivalent in 35mm equivalent format, is a very much more compact package, not to mention a great deal cheaper.

The weight savings with cameras are less dramatic and it depends on the models being compared. The full-frame Nikon Z7 II body weighs 615g while the MFT Panasonic Lumix GH6 body only is actually heavier at 833g although the OM System OM-1 is lighter at 599g body only.

Spread weight savings across a camera or two, plus several lenses and that is potentially a huge practical benefit for nature workers, especially those who travel, but it is just one factor, albeit an important one.

The OM 300mm f/4 IS PRO IS is half the length of the Canon RF 600mm lens and half the weight, but thanks to the MFT’s crop factor you get the same field of view on both formats.

MFT vs full-frame: handling

You’ve seen how much larger full-frame telephoto lenses are compared with MFT options, and this has an impact on many aspects of camera handling.

Clearly, there are challenges to carrying and using heavier kit and that’s obviously a major factor why many photographers are downsizing to the MFT format.

Lugging heavy kit around is one thing but it’s quite another to successfully handhold a hefty telephoto lens for any extended length of time, so a support of some sort is advised. And of course, then we have to consider shutter speeds to ensure sharp shots. The physically longer and heavier lenses demand a solid tripod, and that in turn adds to your burden. To protect and carry larger kit means you need a bigger and heaver backpack and that again increases the overall weight of your kit.

Many cameras have in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) and that is a great benefit, but that still means you can’t drop your shutter speed down too slow. As a hand-holding guide, the reciprocal rule still applies – ie a 300mm lens needs a shutter speed of at least 1/300sec – and while having IBIS means you can drop one or two stops slower, you still have to be careful. How slow you can actually go depends on your hand-holding skills, the lens and even whether it’s breezy or not.

It’s not always practical to use a monopod or tripod in nature photography, so you need to make sure your handholding skills are fit for purpose. Supporting the lens with the left hand while keeping the left elbow tucked into the body is really important, and squeeze the shutter release smoothly while breathing gently. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/8 · 1/500s · 81mm · ISO800

MFT vs full-frame: image quality

It wouldn’t be fair to make definitive image quality comparisons across different formats because the sensors and lenses are different, but we can look at stats and some shots taken at the same time using the Canon EOS R5 and OM System OM-1.

The OM-1 is a 20MP MFT camera and its raw files open up to give an image size of 5184×3888 pixels. Assuming 300ppi, and no software interpolation, that gives a print size of 17.2×12.9in / 43.6×32.7cm. The full-frame 45MP EOS R5’s raw files open up to 8192x5464pixel files which translates to a print size of 27.3×18.2in / 69.3×46.2cm.

This illustrates the relative size different in the Micro Four Thirds and full-frame formats. The diagonal of the MFT 17.3x13mm format is almost exactly half that of 36x24mm full frame.

Clearly, the larger format has more possibilities when it comes to making big prints and has many more pixels to play with, when you have a small subject that you want to magnify into.

Cropping an MFT picture to make a small subject a decent size can mean a less crisp, more fuzzy image especially if a high ISO is used. However, with good editing such issues are easily resolved.

Image credit: Ann Healey OM-1 · f/5.6 · 1/500s · 300mm · ISO200

This meadow pipit was taken with a 300mm f/4 lens on the 20MP OM System OM-1 and the full, unedited image measures 5184×3888 pixels so there is plenty of potential to crop into the file. The cropped image measures 1888×1416 pixels so it’ll print out to 6.2×4.6in / 16x12cm at 300ppi. Of course, that is without any software interpolation (resizing) with Photoshop or a dedicated resizing software such as Topaz Gigapixel AI, so you can get a much larger print with no problem. Image credit: Ann Healey OM-1 · f/5.6 · 1/500s · 300mm · ISO200

MFT vs full-frame: ISO matters

The general premise is that the smaller the image sensor the greater the amount of digital noise produced as you progress up the ISO ladder. Digital noise looks like tiny coloured or neutral specks in your picture and it’s more noticeable when shooting in very low light especially in the shadows area.

As sensor technology has advanced, the negative impact of digital noise spoiling pictures has lessened and recent cameras with back-side illuminated (BSI) or stacked sensors are impressive even at higher ISO speeds like ISO 6400.

Long lenses and less than perfect lighting are part and parcel of nature photography and being able to use higher ISO settings with confidence is important. You can see in our example how good it can be with images on an OM System OM-1 and Canon EOS R5.

The great news is that the latest noise reduction software is very capable at dealing with grainy pictures. Adobe Lightroom has recently gained Denoise AI to embellish its all-round workflow skills while Topaz Denoise AI and DxO PureRaw 3 are also staggeringly good at cleaning up high ISO files.

A lime swallowtail at the Stratford Butterfly Farm was the subject for this ISO comparison using an OM System OM-1 with a 60mm macro and a Canon EOS R5 full-frame camera with a 100mm macro lens. The raw files were processed in Lightroom with default noise reduction. The sectional blow-ups show the image at roughly 100%. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/250s · 100mm · ISO800

Click to view enlarged images:

ISO 800 on Canon EOS R5 Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/250s · 100mm · ISO800

ISO 800 on OM System OM-1 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/250s · 60mm · ISO800

ISO 1600 on Canon EOS R5 Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/500s · 100mm · ISO1600

ISO 1600 on OM System OM-1 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/500s · 60mm · ISO1600

ISO 3200 on OM System OM-1 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/1000s · 60mm · ISO3200

ISO 3200 on OM System OM-1 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/1000s · 60mm · ISO3200

ISO 6400 on Canon EOS R5 Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/2000s · 100mm · ISO6400

ISO 6400 on OM System OM-1. OM-1 · f/4 · 1/2000s · 60mm · ISO6400

ISO 12800 on Canon EOS R5 Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/4000s · 100mm · ISO12800

ISO 12800 on OM System OM-1 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/4000s · 60mm · ISO12800

ISO for ISO the full-frame images show less noise and are crisper but the MFT raw files are not far behind and are improved hugely when processed with software noise reduction.

In the above example, we used Lightroom’s Denoise AI on the ISO 12,800 raw files and the results are amazingly good.

ISO 12800 on Canon EOS R5 Treated with Lightroom Denoise AI using an amount of 100 Canon EOS R5 · f/4 · 1/4000s · 100mm · ISO12800

ISO 12800 shot on OM System OM-1, treated with Lightroom Denoise AI using an amount of 100 OM-1 · f/4 · 1/4000s · 60mm · ISO12800

MFT vs full-frame: depth-of-field and bokeh

Our focus here is on nature photography and depth-of-field and bokeh can be as important here as it is with portrait and landscape work.

With macro, depth-of-field lessens as you move in closer to the subject so having as much as possible is a good thing. With long lenses, that are often used at wider aperture values in nature shooting, depth-of-field is shallow and again there are times when you might need more. Whatever the scenario, focusing, as ever is crucial, and MFT has its benefits.

The MFT format gives more depth-of-field and less background blur by a factor of two – the 2x crop factor – when you compare like with like. Shooting the same scenario with a 50mm at f/2 lens on MFT gives twice as much depth-of-field as a 100mm at f/2 on full-frame. This is incredibly handy with macro because if you shoot at f/8 on MFT the 2x crop factor means you get the equivalent depth-of-field of using f/16 on full-frame.

However, if you like shallow depth-of-field that is a minor issue. Portraitists often shoot with an 85mm f/1.8 wide open for selective focus and lovely blurry backgrounds so with MFT you need to use a 42.5mm at f/0.9 (nb. the Panasonic 42.5mm f/1.2 is close-ish). A 85mm f/1.8 is a modest telephoto and 85mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.2 are very popular portrait lenses, so you would struggle to get a comparable effect on MFT if those lenses were used at maximum aperture.

To check out the theory, I took a pair of shots featuring a four spotted chaser with an OM Digital OM-1 and Canon EOS R5 using the equivalent focal length and aperture, ie 210mm at f/4 and 420mm and f/8 respectively. The out of focus grasses in the background look similar and a close look at the insect shows the same zone of sharp focus, so the depth-of-field is more or less identical.

Shot with the OM-1 partnered by the 40-150mm zoom and 1.4x teleconverter giving the equivalent of 420mm. The exposure was 1/1500sec at f/4. Image credit: Will Cheung OM-1 · f/4 · 1/1500s · 210mm · ISO400

Shot with the Canon EOS R5 partnered by the 100-500mm zoom at 420mm. The exposure was 1/500sec at f/8. Image credit: Will Cheung Canon EOS R5 · f/8 · 1/500s · 428mm · ISO400

MFT or full-frame: Conclusion

Nature and wildlife photography is enjoyed by many and as with any discussion about camera format, there are pros and cons to both MFT and full-frame. Much depends on your budget, expectations and your needs, be that physical, pictorial or logistical.

So, if you currently own an extensive full-frame system and it’s becoming too much of a burden to lug around (and we’re all getting older by the day!), going MFT is worth considering. It’d make life easier for travelling too.

If you are looking at this option, you should get online and check the weight and dimensions of your prospective outfit just to make sure any savings are actually worth the upheaval and cost.

The other key consideration is ultimate image quality. MFT sensors are less capable quality-wise when it comes to high ISO performance – nature photography often needs high ISOs – and if you did a side-by-side test you’d see full-frame is superior. But being superior means nothing if you only enjoy your work on-screen and don’t need files for super-big prints. MFT is very capable especially when treated with the latest software.

Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.