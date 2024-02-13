The Panasonic Lumix S5 full frame mirrorless camera, priced at £1999 with a 20-60mm lens kit when it was released three years ago, has seen a considerable price drop. The camera and lens, plus an additional battery pack, are now available to buy for only £1099 from Amazon.

According to Camera Price Buster, this is the lowest price recorded in the UK for this camera and lens in the past year. In the US, you can also find a great deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 with a 20-60mm lens. You can get it for $1,497.99, with almost 30% off its original price of $2,099.99. Other lenses can be added as part of a bundle.

Panasonic Lumix S5 at a glance:

24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1,840k-dot Vari-angle touchscreen

7fps continuous shooting (5fps in AFC)

Dual card slots

4K 60/50p 4:2:0 10-bit, 4K 30p/25p 4:2:2 10-bit video

Splash/dust resistant

In our review of the Panasonic Lumix S5, we said ‘There’s a great deal to like about the S5 as a stills camera. Image quality, particularly the level of fine detail recorded in raw files at high ISO is outstanding. This is backed up by an easy-to-use high-resolution mode and a quite brilliant 20-60mm kit lens that lets you squeeze more in the frame than most kit zooms.’

