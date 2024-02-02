The Fujifilm X-T5, accompanied by a Fujifilm XF 16-80mm lens, is cheaper than ever! Priced at just £1849 with almost 15% off from Amazon UK, it is also available from other retailers also offering instant savings valid until the end of March. This will likely be great news to many, as the Fujifilm X-T5 is among the best Fujifilm cameras.

In our review of the Fujifilm X-T5, we gave it an overall rating of five stars, saying that ‘It’s often said that that there’s no such thing as a perfect camera, but let’s just consider what the Fujifilm X-T5 offers. Firstly, it’s uniquely enjoyable to shoot with, thanks to its analogue controls, excellent viewfinder, and 3-way tilting screen. Secondly, it delivers superb image quality, with stacks of resolution if you need it, plenty of dynamic range, good high-ISO performance and effective image stabilisation. Plus, of course, that lovely Fujifilm colour rendition.’

The X-T5 gives very usable images at high ISO settings. Fujifilm X-T5, XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR at 300mm, 1/5000sec at f/5.6, ISO 10,000

Fujifilm X-T5 at a glance:

$1,699 / £1,349 body-only

$2,099 / £1,949 with XF18-55mm f/2.8-4

$2,199 / £1,999 with XF 16-80mm f/4

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.