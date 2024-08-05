OnePlus has teamed up with Finnish rock band Lordi to launch ‘Made of Metal’, the band’s new single. The song is available to listen on streaming services from today and is inspired by a smartphone. Specifically, it is inspired by the recently launched OnePlus Nord 4, which according to OnePlus boasts the ‘first all-metal unibody in the 5G era’.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is already available to pre-order from £429 (12+256GB) and £529 (16+512GB), with sales starting later this week on 8 August.

Celina Shi, the Chief Marketing Officer for OnePlus Europe said about the partnership, ‘With every OnePlus design, we carry the same Never Settle DNA throughout everything we do. That’s why when we wanted to launch the first all-metal unibody smartphone of the 5G era, we knew we had to turn to the world of heavy metal and artists don’t get much more metal than Lordi. This might not be your typical smartphone partnership, but OnePlus isn’t your typical tech brand.’

The OnePlus Nord 4 is the slimmest OnePlus Nord phone yet at just under 8mm and features an all-metal aluminium body. It has a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), as well as the same RAW photography algorithms seen in the flagship OnePlus 12 series. It is accompanied by a 112-degree 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 16MP Sony selfie camera.

