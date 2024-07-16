The OnePlus Nord 4 has been announced at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. The new smartphone is the slimmest OnePlus Nord phone at just under 8mm and features an all-metal aluminium body.

The Nord 4 has a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), as well as the same RAW photography algorithms seen in the flagship OnePlus 12 series. It is accompanied by a 112-degree 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 16MP Sony selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 4. Image: OnePlus

AI tools such as AI Eraser, which removes unwanted people and items from images, now features new tools in the Nord 4 such as AI Best Face, AI Clear Face and AI Smart Cutout 2.0.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip and large 5,500mAh battery. It offers up to 512GB RAM in storage. It is also worth noting, that OnePlus’s latest phone will receive four major Android updates and six years of security updates, the longest ever support package OnePlus has ever put in place.

OnePlus Nord 4. Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 4 is available in three colours: Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green. You can pre-order the phone from £429 (12+256GB) and £529 (16+512GB) on 16 July, with sales starting on 8 August.

