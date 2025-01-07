The first flagship phone release of 2025 is here! Smartphone maker OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, the two brand new devices make up the flagship OnePlus 13 series. Both devices bring upgraded camera systems with powerful AI capability, as well as refined designs, new colourways and improved performance.

Price-wise the OnePlus 13 starts at $899.99 / £899 (256GB). It lands in hopes of being a direct competitor to the top flagship phones from Apple, Samsung and Google currently on the market, but at a cheaper price. Meanwhile, the 13R has been offered as a budget-friendly option without comprising on flagship features and performance. It sits within our budget smartphone category at $599.99 / £679 (256GB), and is a big step-up from the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 13

Notably, the OnePlus 13 is the first OnePlus device to achieve both an IP68 and IP69 rating. It is also powered by a Silicon NanoStack 6,000mAh battery, designed to last even longer, but also be lighter.

The partnership with Hasselblad continues in this model with a 5th-Gen Hasselblad triple camera set-up. New camera features include Dual Exposure Algorithm, Clear Burst and Action Mode, with fast-moving subjects in mind.

Key features:

50MP main camera, f/1.6, OIS, 1/1.4″ sensor

50MP 120° ultra-wide-angle camera, f/2.05, 1/2.75 sensor

50MP 3X Triprism Telephoto camera, f/2.6, OIS, 73mm focal length, 1/1.95″ sensor

32MP front camera, f/2.45, fixed focus, 1/2.74″ sensor

4K 60fps on all cameras including front

6.82inch screen, 1-120Hz dynamic, 1600/4500 nits, Ceramic Guard glass

Silicon NanoStack 6,000mAh battery

OxygenOS 15, Snapdragon® 8 Elite

Colours: Midnight Ocean (Blue), Arctic Dawn (White), and Black Eclipse (Black)

Price $899.99 / £899 (256GB), $999.99 / £999 (512GB)

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is a big upgrade from the OnePlus 12R, with flagship level performance and AI technology at the lower price point. Improvements have been made to the battery and also the cameras. The main 50MP camera has a new Sony LYT-700 sensor and OIS, which excels in low-light conditions. It still has an 8MP ultra-wide camera but the 2MP Macro lens has been swapped for a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

Key features:

50MP main camera, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.56″ sensor

50MP telephoto camera, f/2, 2x optical zoom, 47mm equivalent focal length, 1/2.75″ sensor

8MP ultra-wide camera, f/2.2, 1/4″ sensor

16MP front camera, f2.4, fixed focus, 1/3.09″ sensor

4K 60fps video recording on rear cameras, 1080P 30fps on front camera

6.77inch screen, 1-120Hz dynamic, 1600/4500 nits, Corning® Gorilla® Glass GG7i, 6,000mAh battery

Snapdragon®8 Gen 3, OxygenOS 15

Colours: Nebula Noir (Black) and Astral Trail (White)

Price $599.99 / £679 (only 256GB available)

January 7, 2025, NEW YORK – OnePlus, a leading technology brand, announced the global launch of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. These smartphones are the company’s newest flagship devices, which combine upgraded camera systems with meaningful AI capabilities, refined designs featuring innovative materials, and refreshing colorways. The OnePlus 13 Series delivers powerful, reliable performance, creating a next-generation experience in photography, gaming, connectivity, and everyday use.

OnePlus 13: A Perfectly Crafted Flagship with Power to Spare

The OnePlus 13 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the most powerful Snapdragon Mobile Platform yet. The device also offers up to 16 GB of RAM for lightning fast performance, protected by OnePlus’ industry leading Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chambers and powered by a Silicon NanoStack battery – the first OnePlus 6,000mAh Silicon NanoStack battery to ship worldwide. This allows the OnePlus 13 to deliver long lasting battery life while maintaining a slim, comfortable profile.

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a powerful triple camera system, enhanced by OnePlus’ partnership with Hasselblad. It packs a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide camera and a 50MP 3X Triprism Telephoto camera which can capture shots at more than 10X zoom, thanks to its AI Telephoto feature. This device has also been tuned to take excellent shots at high speed, with its Dual Exposure Algorithm, Clear Burst and Action Mode to help take perfect photos of fast moving cars, people or pets.

This device features a range of OnePlus AI tools thanks to OxygenOS 15, the latest version of OnePlus’ legendary operating system. As well as making finding things easier than ever thanks to Circle to Search and Intelligent Search the OnePlus 13 can also deploy a range of imaging tools like AI Unblur, AI Detail Boost and AI Reflection Eraser – making photos even better. OxygenOS 15 delivers a smarter, smoother, and lighter user experience with countless tweaks and improvements over OxygenOS 14.

All this is displayed on a beautifully clear QHD+ 120Hz display, the first ever to be rated A++ by the experts at DisplayMate for unrivalled clarity, depth and natural colour. The display also carries the latest in technology designed to protect your eyes, achieving TÜV Rheinland Eye Care 4.0 certification, and Aqua Touch 2.0 which allows it to sense touches even through oily residue or sheepskin and woolen gloves. The OnePlus 13 is built to last; it’s the first OnePlus device to achieve both an IP68 and IP69 rating, making it an ideal companion for users who demand exceptional resilience. The OnePlus 13 also received a five star SGS Screen Reliability Certification and underwent multiple US military MIL-STD-810H grade product tests.

Finally, the OnePlus 13 embodies OnePlus’s commitment to premium craftsmanship in each of its three colorways – Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse. The Midnight Ocean colorway is the first phone to feature microfiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious hand feel along with desirable resistance to corrosion and scratches; the Arctic Dawn colorway debuts an industry-first surface-based glass coating, creating a silk-smooth and fingerprint-resistant finish and showcasing the purest white on the market, which shimmers under sunlight.

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus 13R: Extraordinary Performance for Everyday Wins

The OnePlus 13R is designed for users who want flagship level performance and AI technology but at a more affordable price point. At its heart is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, a flagship-level chipset, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM in North America. The device is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and protected by a Dual Cryo-Velocity vapor chamber.

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K ProXDR flat display, and achieved a TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification. It also has Aqua Touch 2.0 technology, and uses frame interpolation algorithms to boost supported 60fps games to 120fps, making for one of the best gaming experiences for titles such as BGMI.

The camera system on the OnePlus 13R has also taken a massive leap from OnePlus 12R. Its main 50MP camera, equipped with the all-new Sony LYT-700 sensor and OIS, excels in low-light conditions. The camera can also capture quick moments thanks to OnePlus’ unique Dual Exposure Algorithm. Complementing this is a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom for sharp, detailed portraits; and an 8MP ultra-wide camera for capturing expansive scenes.

The OnePlus 13R shares the same design language as OnePlus 13 and is available in two nature-inspired colourways – Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. The OnePlus 13R is the first OnePlus device to feature Corning’s newly-developed Gorilla Glass 7i, engineered to provide superior scratch resistance and durability, on its front and rear. The OnePlus 13R is also IP65 rated, meaning it can survive all kinds of everyday challenges. It also has the same five star SGS

Screen Reliability Certification as the OnePlus 13, and has undergone the same US military MIL-STD-810H grade product tests too. Enhanced Connectivity and 5.5G Support The OnePlus 13 Series takes staying in touch to the next level, both with and without signal.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R support Beacon Link, a feature that uses Bluetooth connectivity to allow devices up to 200 meters apart to operate as walkie talkies, perfect for activities such as hiking where network connectivity is limited. Beacon Link will be updated in summer 2025 enabling users to send messages over Bluetooth, too.

New Accessories to Stay Charged: Magnetic Case, Magnetic Charger, and On-The-Go Power Solutions

OnePlus also launched a range of accessories specifically designed for the OnePlus 13, including an all-new collection of Magnetic Cases. Each case is fully compatible with MagSafe accessories, offering comprehensive protection while preserving a slim and aesthetic design.

The AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger provides fast and efficient wireless charging for devices equipped with magnetic functions, or using a magnetic case. With support for up to 50W wireless charging, OnePlus 13 can achieve a full charge in just 75 minutes, ensuring users stay powered throughout the day.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: New Sapphire Blue and Enhanced Connectivity

Alongside the OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus introduces exciting upgrades for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Now available in a new Sapphire Blue colourway, the Buds Pro 3 perfectly complements the flagship series with a premium look.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 continues to offer industry-leading audio quality, featuring Hi-Resolution audio, real-time-adaptive noise cancellation, and a long-lasting battery. Expanding on these desired features, the latest upgrade introduces Steady Connect, enhancing Bluetooth connectivity to provide seamless audio experiences within a connection distance of up to 360 meters in India. Whether you’re listening to music at the gym with your phone securely stored in a locker, or taking calls at home while your phone is in another room, Steady Connect ensures an uninterrupted audio connection.

Building on their already impressive functionality, the Buds Pro 3 will introduce AI Translation in collaboration with the OnePlus 13 series, offering seamless convenience for everyday communication. In a bilingual communication scenario, one person can use headphones while the other person uses a smartphone with the AI Translation app for seamless conversation. These new features are available via the latest OTA update, ensuring an even better experience for all Buds Pro 3 users, especially when paired with select OnePlus phones.

Availability, Carrier Compatibility & Price

The OnePlus 13 will be on sale in the United States and Canada beginning January 7, starting at USD$899.99 / CAD$1,249.99. The OnePlus 13R will be on sale in the United States and Canada beginning on January 14, starting at USD$599.99 / CAD$849.99. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be available at OnePlus.com, Best Buy, Amazon. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will be compatible on all major 5G networks in the U.S. – T-Mobile, Verizon & AT&T. Both devices will also be compatible on many MVNO networks in the U.S., as well as 5G compatible on Telus, Bell, Rogers and Freedom in Canada. The full listing of carrier compatibility can be found on OnePlus.com.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue colorway, as well as other accessories, will go on sale starting on January 7, 2025, only at OnePlus.com.

In the UK, the OnePlus 13 will be available from 7 January at £899 (256GB) or £999 (512GB). The OnePlus 13R for £679 (256GB).

