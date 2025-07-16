The Panasonic Lumix S5D is one of Panasonic’s most affordable full-frame cameras, with a 24MP full-frame sensor, 4K 60p video recording, and a comfortable DSLR-styled camera body. This new offer is a massive £500 saving off the £1399 RRP, making it £899 with 18-40mm kit lens included, making it a great deal, available from major retailers, like Park Cameras, WEX, Clifton Cameras and other retailers (see below). If this deal isn’t available to you, check out the list below for even more deals. Unfortunately, this camera does not appear to be available in the US – readers will need to look at the more expensive Lumix S5 instead.

At a glance

24.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5 axis up to 5 stop image stabilisation

4K RAW 60p/50p video recording

2.36m dot OLED EVF, 0.74x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot TFT LCD screen

In the announcement we said “The S5D uses the same contrast-based AF system seen in the original S5, and that means 4K video recording, but one can argue that this is reflected in its reasonable price tag.”

