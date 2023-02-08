OM System has officially announced the brand-new M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens, with an impressive 2x macro magnification, which can be doubled to 4x when used with the MC-20 2x teleconverter.

The 90mm macro lens features built-in optical image stabilisation (IS) that works in sync with the camera body IBIS (In-body Image Stabilisation) for up to 7 steps of compensation (5-axis Sync IS). The lens is also weather sealed to a rating of IP53, when used with IP53 rated cameras such as the Olympus OM-1 and OM System OM-5.

The lens is part of the Micro Four Thirds standard, and gives an equivalent to 180mm (in 35mm terms), making it one of the “longest” main-brand macro lenses for the system. It also benefits from the manual focus clutch mechanism making it easy to switch between manual and autofocus.

Warning: This post contains photo(s) of spiders!

It is made up of 18 elements in 13 groups, with a flourine coated front element, 2x SED elements, 4x ED elements, 1x Super HR element, and 1 HR element, as well as 7 aperture blades. The lens weighs 453g, and has a filter diameter of 62mm, an overall length of 136mm, and a diameter of 69.8mm.

Price and availability: The 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens will be available from the end of Feb 2023 (Europe) / Early March 2023 (US), with a price of £1299, $1499 and €1499.

Hamburg, Germany, February 8 2023 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the M. Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO: the ultimate field macro lens for the seasoned professional and macro curious alike; a class-leading lens built by OM SYSTEM to provide an incredible outdoor macro photography experience.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 IS PRO Micro Four Thirds System standard interchangeable lens offers up to 2x magnification1, for ultra-high magnification shooting, more magnification than on any lens we’ve ever made. Increase that magnification up to 4×2 with the addition of the optional MC-20 2x teleconverter (sold separately) to capture an unseen world, invisible to the naked eye.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens is equipped with an in-lens image stabilization system. When combined with a compatible camera body, 5-axis sync-IS is supported, delivering up to 7 steps3 of shutter speed compensation.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 is the ideal telephoto lens for stress-free outdoor shooting of any kind, from nature to landscapes to macro, with IP534 dustproof and splashproof performance, and freezeproof protection down to 14°F/-10°C. And at just 453 grams5 this lens offers a compact, lightweight, versatile design, for worry-free photography in any environment.

Price & Availability for the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 lens:

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO will be available at the end of February/Early March at the following pricing: £1299, $1499, €1499

Sample photos from the OM System M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 IS PRO lens:

