The Nothing Phone 2a has been announced with dual 50MP cameras, and a low price tag, making it a new contender for best budget camera phone. Nothing, who so far have released the Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2), have now released their new entry-level smartphone, priced from £319, it offers a dual 50MP camera setup on the back and a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Camera features include Ultra XDR (HDR), Night mode, Motion capture and Portrait optimiser.

At a glance:

50MP f/1.88 main camera with OIS/EIS, with 2x option, 4K

50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, fixed focus, 4K

32MP f/2.2 selfie camera, FullHD video

6.78inch AMOLED screen, 30-120Hz

5000mAh battery

Android 14

3 years of OS updates, 4 years of security

Price: £319 / £349

Normally, Nothing phones are available in the US, but the Nothing Phone 2a appears to be an exception here, with no US release planned or announced yet. The phone features Glyph notifications on the back, so that you can see notifications even with the phone face down.

The Nothing Phone 1 is available for a reduced price, from £279, making it a tempting budget option – read our Nothing Phone 1 review.