Nikon has a range of impressive full-frame mirrorless cameras, and the Nikon Z5 may be the entry-level full-frame model in the Nikon mirrorless range, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking. With a 24MP full-frame sensor, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and 4K video recording, it offers an impressive set of features, including dual memory card slots. It’s now at the lowest price we’ve ever seen, at just £869 body only.

Nikon Z5 at a glance:

24.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor

5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS)

0.5in, 3,680k-dot OLED Electronic ViewFinder (EVF)

3.2inch touch-screen (1040K)

4.5fps burst shooting

4K, 30p video recording (cropped)

Dual SD card slots

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in

In our full Nikon Z5 review we said: “Taken on its own terms, the Nikon Z5 remains a remarkably capable and reliable full-frame camera. It has a quality feel, a solid set of specifications and a price point that adds further to its appeal, especially to current Nikon owners looking to upgrade. What’s more, it’s an affordable entry point into the Nikon Z ecosystem as a whole, and a steadily expanding range of good lenses.”

Speaking of lenses, the Nikon Z5 uses Nikon’s Z-mount, and there are a wide range of great Nikon Z-mount lenses, including smaller and (importantly) cheaper options as well, so that you don’t have to splash out loads of money to get into the system.

Buy the Nikon Z5 below, priced at just £869 body only in the UK:

If you want to save even more money, then you can find the Nikon Z5 available on the used market. Check out the offers below to see what prices are like near you. In the US, you can find the Nikon Z5 for $996:

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.