DxO, now one of the biggest name in photo-editing software, has launched version 8 of the Nik Collection, a long-established suite of creative plug-ins for Lightroom, Photoshop and other programs.

Closer Photoshop integration is a key selling point of Nik Collection 8. The suite now features a new Photoshop panel that sits within the plug-ins, in addition to enhanced masking.

You can import masks directly from Photoshop to any Nik Collection plugin, or send masks back to Photoshop for further editing. Moreover, you can transfer masks between the various Nik collection plugins with ease.

When sending your project back to Photoshop, you get the option to convert it into a Smart Object, also add, edit or mask layers. In order to compare different variations, you can send the current edit as a new layer to Photoshop and continue to work in DxO. So everything’s got much more ‘back and forth’ with Photoshop, but in a good way.

The new Nik Collection panel sitting within Photoshop – it’s customisable, too. Image: DxO

The new Silver Efex plug-in for black and white conversion and editing now enables you to view the original colour image as you make your changes. It also features new local adjustments (ClearView and Selective Tones), easier to use filters and sports a more streamlined interface. This should further cement Silver Efex’s reputation as one of the best tools for black and white editing.

Silver Efex gets even more options for fine-tuning your mono shots

Nik Collection 8 is available now for MacOS and Windows from the DxO website. Upgrading from the previous Nik Collection 6 or 7 costs $79 / £89, whereas getting a completely new licence costs $159 / £145. DxO also provides a 30-day free trial.



