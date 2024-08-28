Sony has rolled out the latest update for its G Master series of prime lenses. The new Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II is almost certainly destined for our list of the best Sony lenses, and adds to the firm’s set of second-generation GM optics, following on from recent 35mm and 50mm f/1.4 designs.

As the “G Master” name implies, these are lenses which are designed to offer the highest possible optical quality. While the original Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM lens was extremely impressive, Sony has managed to make a number of improvements while also shrinking the size and weight of the lens.

Promised improvements come in the shape of significantly quicker autofocusing and a reduction in the appearance of chromatic aberration. It’s now also 20% lighter and 13% smaller than its predecessor, which will be good news for anybody trying to reduce the heft in their kit bags.

Key specifications include a lens construction of 14 elements in 11 groups, including two extra low dispersion (ED) and two extreme aspherical (XA) elements; Nano AR Coating II; and 11 diaphragm blades for creating that dreamy smooth bokeh that portrait shooters crave.

For portrait photographers, the new Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II lens is a must-have. Credit: Amy Davies ILCE-7RM5 · f/1.4 · 1/8000s · 85mm · ISO100

Aufocusing is promised to be three times faster than the previous iteration, facilitated by internal focusing by two XD linear motors. It’s also compatible with super-fast shooting speeds such as the 120fps option on the A9 III, or video recording at 4K 120p. Tracking focus promises to be 7x faster than before.

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II lens will set you back $1799 / £1850 and it will be available to buy from early September. It’s a step up in price from the original Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM, which is currently retailing for around £1500.

I’ve already had the opportunity to use the new lens and found it to be an exceptional performer. Read more – and see more sample images – in our full Sony FE 85mm f1.4GM II lens review.

The lens feels well-balanced on the Sony Alpha A7R V. Credit: Amy Davies

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Specifications

Filter Diameter 77mm Lens Elements 14 (2x ED glass, 2x XA) Groups 11 Diaphragm blades 11 Aperture f/1.4 – f/16 Minimum focus 85cm Length 107.3mm Diameter 84.7mm Weight 642g Lens Mount Sony FE (full-frame) Included accessories Hood, front and rear caps

From Sony:

Sony Announces the Highly Anticipated FE 85mm F1.4 GM II Lightweight Portrait Lens

Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM II. Credit: Sony

A Next-Generation 85mm Full-Frame E-Mount Lens Brings High-Resolution and Stunning Bokeh with Fast Autofocus Ideal for Portrait Photography and Cinematic Video

Sony today announces the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (SEL85F14GM2) a premium lens offering a supreme blend of high resolution and stunning bokeh with fast autofocus (AF) in a compact body. This is a second-generation lens that inherits the optical design that achieved a high-level fusion of bokeh and resolution that was highly praised in the first-generation model, and generously incorporates the latest technology. When paired with the latest Sony’s Alpha™ series cameras, it is an ideal option for a wide variety of creative uses in both photography and videography, including portraiture, wedding, travel, and cinematic video.

“In 2016 we launched our G Master™ lineup and the first generation 85 mm F1.4 lens was one of the three lenses part of that pivotable moment for Sony. Our goal with our G Master line is to design glass that delivers stunning resolution and beautiful bokeh, while incorporating the highest level of technology available at the time, and we are proud to continue that message with the next-generation FE 85mm F1.4 GM II we are announcing today,” said Yann Salmon Legagneur, Head of IP&S Marketing, Sony Europe. “We know how many photographers and videographers rely on the large aperture 85 mm focal length. We are excited to offer an updated version packed with our latest lens technologies, all while maintaining a lightweight lens and extremely compact in size.” ​

High Optical Performance & Beautiful Bokeh

The advanced and refined optical design and elements of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II bring together appealing bokeh and enhanced high resolution, making it ideal for portrait photography. ​

Packed with two XA (extreme aspherical) and two ED (extra-low dispersion) lenses, the state-of-the-art optical design effectively suppresses aberrations. This combination offers corner-to-corner resolution and rendering, resulting in outstanding image quality. Moreover, Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II technology effectively subdues flare and ghosting for clear, crisp images. The 11-blade circular aperture and optimisation of spherical aberration during the design and manufacturing process provide the beautiful, soft bokeh that is the hallmark of G Master series.

Fast, Precise, Quiet Autofocus and High Tracking Performance

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II’s AF is agile, maximising the speed advantage of advanced camera bodies. For stills, it is up to 3 times fasteri compared to the previous modelii, tracking moving subjects with high precision. It keeps up flawlessly with the Alpha 9 III’s 120fpsiii continuous shooting, and subject tracking performance is improved by as much as 7 timesii. ​

Lightweight and Stylish Design without Compromises

Compared to the current FE 85mm F1.4 GMi, the weight of the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II (642 grams, 22.7 oz.) is approximately 20% lighteriv and 13% smaller in volume, which is achieved through the latest mechanical technology and optical design. ​ The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has a filter diameter of φ77 mm, diameter of 84.7 mm (about 3-3/8 in) and length of 107.3 mm (about 4-1/4 in).

Effective Cinematic Creation Features

For smooth movie creation at F1.4, the FE 85mm F1.4 GM II has an XD linear motor. Focus breathing is minimal, and in-body focus breathing compensationv is supported. It has two customisable focus hold buttons and an AF/MF switch offer flexible operability, while an independent aperture ring and Linear Response MF focus control provide the kind of intuitive control that creative shooting demands. ​

Crafted for Durability

The front lens element features a fluorine coating, which makes it easy to remove fingerprints, dust, oil, and other contaminants from the lens surface. The dust and moisture resistant designvi provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 85mm F1.4 GM II will be available in September 2024 for approximately $1799 / £1850 / €2,100 EUR at a variety of Sony’s authorised dealers.