Sigma has announced the Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens, which has been designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Sigma 500mm F5.6 lens features Sigma’s high-speed HLA motor and OS2 algorithm, delivering fast and precise autofocus with 5 stops of effective stabilisation. The use of low-dispersion glass elements and precision engineered TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) materials make it smaller and lighter than the previous Sigma 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sports for DSLRs, with an overall size of 234.6mm and weight of 1,370g (L-mount).

This lens’s features make it one to consider for wildlife and sports photographers and it also packs in a number of professional features. This includes a weather-resistant structure, a Focus Limiter switch, a de-clickable and lockable aperture ring, a detachable tripod socket and a Custom Mode switch.

Photo credit: Guillaume Bily.

The Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens will be available to buy for £2,779 from 14 March 2024 in L-mount and Sony E-mount.

Sigma 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS Sports Key specifications (L-mount):

Lens construction: 20 elements in 14 groups (3 FLD, 2 SLD)

From Sigma:

Unparalleled performance

By utilising exclusive low-dispersion glass elements the lens has been significantly reduced in size and weight compared with SIGMA’s previous 500mm prime, making it easy to carry and use and ideal for hand-held shooting. The built-in HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor delivers fast, smooth, accurate and near-silent autofocus, ensuring that the subject remain sharp, even when using subject tracking modes. The built-in OS provides 5 stops of effective stabilisation thanks to SIGMA’s proprietary OS2 algorithm.

Small size, big results

To reduce the size of the lens without compromising optical quality, the lens uses convex low-dispersion elements towards the front of the lens barell. The design of these glass elements also keeps chromatic and axial aberrations to a minimum. Flare and ghosting are prevented by refractive lenses, ideal for when shooting in backlit environments such as sporting arenas or when strong light sources are in or close to being in frame.

When compared to the SIGMA 500mm F4 DG OS HSM | Sports for DSLRs, the lens impressively small and a whole lot lighter, all achieved without using conventional diffractive optical elements.

Photo credit: Liam Doran.

Advanced AF and stabilisation

The SIGMA 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports is perfectly suited to fast-paced action such as birds in flights or high-performance cars on a race circuit. Its HLA motor delivers extremely fast, accurate and near-silent AF that far outperforms traditional stepping motors. Low-light environments such as concerts and floodlit pitches are no trouble thanks to the exclusive OS2 algorithm, providing an effective 5 stops* of stabilisation. The lens also features two OS modes. Mode 1 can be used for all types of photography to help reduce unwanted camerashake at slower shutter speeds.

Mode 2 employs SIGMA’s Intelligent OS algorithm for smoother panning shots – ideal for tracking a fast-paced object as it moves. Regardless of the orientation of the lens, the stabilisation is effective for both vertical and diagonal movement and doesn’t interfere with the panning motion

Impressively robust and lightweight

The touch but compact design of the 500mm F5.6 DG DN OS | Sports ensures it can be used on the go whatever the location or weather. Constructed with a combination of lightweight materials such as TSC and magnesium, the lens is easily light enough for shooting hand-held over long periods, reducing the need for a tripod. Its weather-resistant construction prevents dust, dirt and water droplets from entering the lens, ideal if shooting in light rain or on a sandy beach.

Photo credit: Jim Koepnick.

TSC construction

Much of the exterior and some of the interior of the lens is built of TSC (Thermally Stable Composite), a light and strong material that increases durability and reduces weight. TSC has similar thermal expansion properties to aluminium, which means that both the TSC and aluminium parts within the barrel expand and contract to the same degree as temperatures change. This ensures a highly consistent performance whether shooting in a hot desert region or the freezing temperatures of a polar environment.

Weather resistant sealing

The mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring, switches, switch panel and exterior connection are all dust- and splash-resistant to prevent dust and moisture from entering the lens. The front element of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating that helps keep the optic clear of contaminants.

Professional feature-set

Tactile aperture ring

Take control of the depth-of-field using the built-in aperture control ring. The ring can be de-clicked, which is useful for film-makers, and locked so that it cannot be changed accidentally.

Detachable tripod socket

An Arca-Swiss-compatible magnesium alloy tripod socket is included to keep the lens compact and lightweight. The socket features a standard 1/4” screw and can be detached when required, especially useful when shooting hand-held.

Photo credit: Gerry van der Walt.

Custom set-up with customisable functions

The lens is equipped with a Focus Limiter switch that shortens the focus driving range. This stops the lens incorrectly focusing on objects either in front or behind the subject, speeding up focus acquisition. The three AFL buttons* found around the lens barrel can be set to a preferred camera function for easier handling. L-Mount users can customise the lens further by using a SIGMA UD-11 USB Dock to change how the OS operation works or fine-tune the Focus Limiter range.

*Only on compatible cameras. Available functions may vary depending on the camera used.

Compatible with Teleconverters for L-Mount (1.4x / 2.0x)

The L-Mount version of the lens is compatible with the SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411 (1.4x) and TC-2011 (2.0x) for AF-enabled shooting at ultra-telephoto focal lengths of up to 1000mm.

Cover-type lens hood included

A strong and lightweight cover-type lens hood made of TSC is included. The tip of the hood is rubberised to protect the lens from damage when standing the lens nose down.

