A ‘new’ Panasonic camera has been released, the Panasonic Lumix FZ82D. It appears to be a version of the Panasonic Lumix FZ82, featuring a 18MP sensor and 60x optical zoom – as well as a new USB-C port.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ82D or FZ85D (as it’s known in Japan), is now available to pre-order for $477.99/£429. Shipping is expected to begin in July/August 2024.

The original Panasonic Lumix FZ82 is a classic small sensor bridge camera and was released in 2017. Its wide angle starts at 20mm, making it ideal for landscapes and travel photography. The zoom tops out at 1200mm, which is an excellent reach for most uses. It comes with 4K video recording available, and as a result, the super useful 4K Photo modes which accompany it.

Panasonic Lumix FZ82D key features:

18.1MP 1/2.3″ MOS Sensor

Lumix DC Vario 60x Optical Zoom Lens

20-1200mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8-5.9 to f/8

2.36m-Dot OLED Live View Finder

3.0″ 1.84m-Dot TFT LCD Monitor

4K30 and Full HD 1080p Video

POWER O.I.S. Image Stabilization

Light Sensitivity Range: ISO 80-3200

Continuous Shooting up to 10 fps

