Panasonic has apologised for using stock images to promote Panasonic cameras and lenses. A total of 77 product pages have been updated on the company’s Japanese website following an internal inquiry.

The company received backlash online after the Panasonic Lumix S9 was announced and it was discovered that it had used stock photos (including one from Shutterstock and others captured by a Nikon Ambassador) as ‘samples’ for the S9 on its Japanese website. Social media users also found other examples of Panasonic products being promoted with photos taken with equipment from Nikon, Canon, Tamron and others.

An internal inquiry found other similar cases on the website. This included a number of S-series and G-series cameras and lenses as well as 18 other products that were technically discontinued or out of production.

In a public notice, Panasonic said that they had made revisions to the Lumix product website based on the following principles: ‘All images used must be taken with our own camera products,’ and ‘For images taken with other models of our own cameras, images with the same mount or similar pixel count must be used, and the equipment used must be clearly stated.’

Going forward, the company said it would continue to update their website this fall. ‘We take the opinions and comments we have received seriously, and will continue to work on improvements in order to regain the trust of our customers as soon as possible.’

Via PetaPixel and Digital Camera World.

