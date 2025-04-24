Four new smartphones will hit the market from Motorola, two new flip phones in the Razr family, the Razr 60 Ultra and Razr 60, alongside the Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro. They debut with an overall more durable design, 50MP cameras, and Pantone Validation.

Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra

The new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is crammed with features never before seen in a flip phone. It has the world’s first triple 50MP camera system and the largest, 7.0” OLED display in a flip phone. There’s also an improved, tougher 4″ Corning Gorilla Glass-Ceramic outer screen. And to withstand the continuous folding better, the hinges have been reinforced with titanium. The IP48 rating also promises better dust and underwater protection; however, you still shouldn’t immerse the phone in water.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in Real wood finish. Image: Motorola

The flagship Razr 60 Ultra is available in four finishes: first, there’s the luxurious soft-touch Alcantara, a material first introduced to smartphones with the Razr 60 Ultra, then there’s real wood (yes, you’ve read that right), luxe satin, and leather-inspired finish.

The smaller Razr 60 comes with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide and Macro Vision lens, has a 6.9” pOLED HDR10+ main display, and 3.6” external screen, and is the first flip phone to feature the new powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor.

The new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in Alcantara finish with PANTONE Scarab colour. Image: Motorola

Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro

Both Motorola Edge 60 Pro and Edge 60 have been redesigned to be more comfortable to hold and are now Motorola’s first quad-curved devices, joining the recently announced Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i the 6.7″ pOLED quad-curved display, and IP68/IP69 rating, the highest level of protection against dust, dirt, sand, and water, the new Edge 60 line promises to be quite durable.



There are four pro-grade cameras, a 50MP main camera backed by a Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor, a 50MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto camera, together with a generous 50MP front camera. The Pro model also features 3x optical and 50x Super Zoom.

Price and availability

All four devices will be available in the UK, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra for £1,099, the Razr 60 for £799. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will set you back £599, while the Motorola Edge 60 will be the most affordable at £379.



Related reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.