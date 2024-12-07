The World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini competition has announced the launch of the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize for photographers aged 17 and under. Aiming to encourage young talent to capture food stories, the new prize is led by renowned chef Jamie Oliver.

The prize has two categories, 12 and under, and 13-17 with a winner from each category winning a spot in the World Food Photography Awards exhibition and hands-on experience at the Jamie Oliver Headquarters. Entries are open from now until 9th February 2025.

The Prize, led by globally renowned chef, author and child health campaigner Jamie Oliver, aims to inspire young talent to capture food stories through the lens. Whether it’s a snapshot of grandmother’s cherished pie recipe, a baker kneading the dough for bread, or a friend joyfully making a bowl of spaghetti, the competition encourages creative food storytelling through photography.

Entry to the competition is free and will be judged by Jamie Oliver, James Verity, Creative Director, Jamie Oliver Group and David Loftus, Chair of Judges, World Food Photography Awards and one of the world’s leading food photographers.

The competition has two age categories: 12 and under, and 13-17. The winner of each category will receive an incredible opportunity to gain first-hand experience in the world of food photography. The prize includes:

An invitation to the Jamie Oliver Headquarters in London

An invitation to the Awards Evening for the World Food Photography Awards in London in May 2025, where they, along with one parent or guardian, will receive their trophy.

in London in May 2025, where they, along with one parent or guardian, will receive their trophy. Exhibition display: The winning images, along with runner-up entries, will be proudly showcased in a dedicated Jamie Oliver Youth Prize section of the World Food Photography Awards exhibition at the prestigious Mall Galleries.

Image: Ryan Min

Jamie Oliver commented: “Above all, I am so excited to empower young voices and encourage them to explore the art of food photography as a way of expressing their creativity and passion. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the next generation of talent. For me, food is never just about the taste – it’s all about bringing people together, creating those special moments and sharing stories. I can’t wait to see how these young photographers capture that magic through their lenses. It is truly an honor to be judging this competition, and I’m looking forward to discovering exciting talent that will inspire us all.”

James Verity, Creative Director at The Jamie Oliver Group, commented: “It’s a real honour to be joining the incredible judging team for the World Food Photography Awards. Celebrating creativity, beauty and innovation in the food space, from both professional and non-professional photographers, there is so much to be inspired by and I can’t wait to get started. I’m particularly thrilled to be helping Jamie with the youth category, which is a brilliant opportunity to hero new and emerging talent.”

Caroline Kenyon, Founder of the World Food Photography Awards, commented: “Jamie Oliver is globally known for his passion to educate children about food, as a source of joy and good health. It’s wonderful to have his involvement to turbocharge children’s connection with food in a way that is so thoughtful, inspiring and creative all at the same time.”

Image: David Loftus, Jamie Oliver and James Verity will judge the new Jamie Oliver Youth Prize at the World Food Photography Awards

Entries are now open and aspiring young photographers are encouraged to submit their work by the deadline of 9th February 2025. For more details and to enter, please visit www.worldfoodphotographyawards.com

