The Pentax 17 is not the only new 35mm Half-Frame Film Camera released this year – Lomography’s Lomourette is coming! This half-frame is jaw-droppingly cheap, starting at just $69/£65. But is it worth getting?

I reviewed the Kodak Ektar H35N last year, which unlike the Pentax 17, is closer in the Lomourette’s price range. While it’s an amazing choice for beginners, that’s all it is. I’ve found myself quickly becoming dissatisfied with the results and ultimately outgrowing the camera. We compared the Kodak H35N and Pentax 17, it simply is not on the same level as the Pentax 17.

Photo: Lomography.

The Lomourette appears to be closer to the H35N than the Pentax 17. This new Lomography camera is a Diana camera and is described as an easy to use half-frame for photographers of all abilities and experience levels. Like the H35N, it has a bulb mode for long exposures but adds an unlimited multiple-exposure setting.

It is available to buy from the Lomography website in three editions: the Classic Edition in a blue and black 60s retro style, a mint green and cream Picnic Edition and a Water Lilies Edition adorned with Monet’s signature painting. It includes a flash and coloured gel filters.

Photo: Lomography.

Lomography Lomourette key features

Film Format: 35 mm

35 mm Focal Length: 24 mm

24 mm Available Apertures: f8, f11

f8, f11 Shutter Speed: 1/60, Bulb (B)

1/60, Bulb (B) Flash: Diana F+ Flash Plug

Diana F+ Flash Plug Available ISO Settings: No ISO Adjustment

No ISO Adjustment Multiple Exposure: Yes

Yes Tripod Mount: No

No Cable Release: No

No Battery: 1 × AA

1 × AA SKU: hf572

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.