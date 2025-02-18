DJI has launched its latest generation smartphone gimbals for videographers and content creators, the Osmo Mobile 7 and the Osmo Mobile 7P. The company’s latest offerings feature DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization and ActiveTrack 7.0 technology.

The Osmo Mobile 7 has a strong magnetic clip to attach the phone holder to the gimbal. Photo credit: DJI

The Osmo Mobile 7P leads the lineup with an enhanced three-axis stabilizer that promises smooth motion while maintaining a compact build. A standout addition is the new Multifunctional Module, which acts as a fill light source, an AI tracking tool as well as a microphone receiver. It allows creators to seamlessly track their subjects, control the brightness of the fill light and even transmit high-quality audio when connected to a smartphone through its USB-C port.

For those seeking a budget-friendly yet high-performance option, the Osmo Mobile 7 provides quick unfolding, an integrated tripod in a lightweight body that weighs just 300g (10 ounces). It’s also compatible with the Multifunctional Module which is sold separately.

Creators will be interested in DJI’s gesture control system that promises hands-free convenience with simple motions like a V sign to take a photo or showing a palm to activate tracking. Both gimbals maintain the features we loved in the Osmo Mobile 6 – the side wheel for cinematic control and the ‘Quick Launch’ for iPhone users.

The Osmo Mobile 7P is now available for US$149 / £135 / 159 EUR and the Osmo Mobile 7 retails for US$89 / £85 / 99 EUR.

Read the full press release from DJI below.

DJI announce Osmo Mobile 7 Series

The Osmo Mobile 7P can also be paired with the DJI Mic Mini to enhance audio

DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launches the Osmo Mobile 7 Series. This new generation of phone gimbal takes three-axis stabilization and intelligent tracking to new heights. Both the Osmo Mobile 7P and Osmo Mobile 7 feature DJI’s seventh-generation stabilization, ActiveTrack 7.0 technology1, and a range of intelligent features for capturing cinematic-quality footage on a smartphone.

“From award-winning filmmakers to short-form content creators, DJI continues to expand our ecosystem of creative camera technologies and push the industry forward,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “With the Osmo Mobile 7 Series’ latest advances in intelligent tracking and camera stabilization, capturing beautiful, professional content with a smartphone has never been easier.”

The Osmo Mobile 7P features a more powerful three-axis smartphone stabilizer that maintains the lightweight, portable, and robust tracking capabilities of the Osmo Mobile 6. With the new Multifunctional Module, creators can easily track subjects and it includes integrated light control with multiple colour temperature and brightness levels. When the Multifunctional Module functions as a microphone receiver, its USB-C port can be connected to your phone to deliver high-quality audio transmission while also providing extra power. It is also easy to set up thanks to the quick one-step unfolding, integrated extension rod, and built-in tripod.

The Osmo Mobile 7 is the lightest gimbal in its class, weighing about 10 ounces (approximately 300 g). Like the Osmo Mobile 7P, it features a compact design and is easy to use, but at a more entry-level price. It also allows for quick unfolding, a built-in tripod, and one-step storage, and can support the Multifunctional Module (sold separately).

The new Multifunctional Module can easily be attached to the Osmo Mobile 7P with a simple magnetic clip. Photo credit: Musa Bwanali

Power of the Multifunctional Module

The Multifunctional Module allows creators to easily track subjects using their smartphone’s native camera, live streaming apps, and other camera apps. It can accurately maintain focus in a crowd or reacquire a subject if they re-enter the frame after leaving briefly. The module can be easily attached to the gimbal with a simple magnetic clip and controlled using hand gestures to take photos, start or stop recording, activate tracking, or adjust a composition.

Showing your palm to the module starts or stops intelligent tracking.

Making a “V” gesture takes a photo. It can also start or stop video recording.

Making a “Double L” gesture with two hands adjusts a subject’s framing.

ActiveTrack 7.0: Smarter Than Ever

When paired with the DJI Mimo app, the Osmo Mobile 7 Series can use ActiveTrack 7.0. As DJI’s most advanced tracking technology, ActiveTrack 7.0 enables the gimbal to adjust to track subjects and follow their movements automatically, even in a crowded or active environment. Smart Capture allows the gimbal to detect multiple subjects, and users can direct the gimbal to lock onto one subject or switch to a different subject with a simple tap. Smooth tracking enables the gimbal to pinpoint the shooter’s preferred focus accurately and maintains continuous tracking even if the subject is obscured or moving rapidly.

Other Standout Features

Side Wheel for More Cinematic Control: Creators can adjust the focal length for a more flexible composition and a smoother zoom or switch to a manual focus. Additionally, a long press enables control over the fill light, making it easy to adjust brightness and colour temperature, thus simplifying your shooting experience.

Compatible with Apple Watch: Using the DJI Mimo app, creators can use their Apple Watch as a smart remote for the gimbal, remotely controlling their shoot and camera feed.

Up to 10 hours of operational time.

Accessories available include:

DJI OM Magnetic Quick-Release Mount

DJI Mic Mini Transmitter

DJI OM 7 Series Tracking Kit

DJI OM Grip Tripod

