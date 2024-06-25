Today, Motorola takes the wraps off two new smartphones, the new Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, and also launches a new accessory called moto tag. The company focused on upgrading the external screen’s size and its functions by adding new apps to the repertoire, alongside the reimagined Hello UX software and greatly improved battery life.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra key features:

4.0″ Corning Gorilla Glass Victus external display

6.9” pOLED display

50 P main camera

50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3

4000mAh battery

Motorola Razr 50 key features:

3.6′ Corning Gorilla Glass Victus external display

6.9” pOLED display

50MP main camera

13MP ultra-wide/Macro Vision lens

Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3

4200mAh battery

External screen

You can use the Razr 50 Ultra to record shake-free in camcorder mode that’s optimised for social media use. Image: Motorola

Both devices feature a 50 MP main camera with moto ai camera capabilities, and ai editing while they also offer other AI-powered features such as: Photo Enhancement Engine, Adaptive Stabilisation, Action Shot, Long Exposure and Super Zoom.

The pocket-sized stylish fold phones feature the largest external screens in their class with the razr 50 ultra boasting a generous 4.0″ and the razr 50 not far off with 3.6″ display. For the first time Google’s Ai chatbot the Gemini app is accessible from the external display, By holding down the power button you can effortlessly interact and give prompts to the app. Other handy applications gained access to the external display too, such as Google Photos and Spotify and Bose Panel.

The flagship Motorola razr 50 ultra is available in Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Pantone™ Colour of the Year 2024, Peach Fuzz. Plus, the iconic Pink Peacock. While you will be able to grab the razr 50 in beach sand, Koala grey and Spritz Orange colours. Image: Motorola

Another interesting feature integrated to the external screen of the new razr 50 models is the Style Sync option which will create a wallpaper based on your current outfit. Talk about an à la mode phone. Along Style Sync you can also access the Magic Canvas feature which generates images based on text prompts.

Moto Tag

The moto tag is essentially bluetooth tracker that helps you locate your wallet, luggage or other valuables through the use of Google’s Find My Device network and moto g85 5G. The moto tag will be on sale in the UK late July with a starting MSRP of £34.99 Single/£119.99 4 pack at Motorola.co.uk

Price and Availability

The Motorola razr 50 ultra will be available in the UK from the 26th June 2024 with a starting MSRP of £999 with a free pair of Motobuds+ at Motorola.co.uk. While the Motorola razr 50 will be on sale in the UK early July starting MSRP of £799 with a free pair of Motobuds+ at Motorola.co.uk.

