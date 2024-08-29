Motorola has announced the Motorola Edge 50 Neo, the successor to last year’s Motorola Edge 40 Neo, which is among the best budget smartphones for photography. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo combines a Sony LYTIA sensor with moto ai image processing, which works with all lenses to analyse multiple frames of a photo and blend exposures to create a ‘true-to-life’ image, to improve the phone’s low light capabilities.

The phone’s camera set up isn’t very different to the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. Both have a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera but the 50 Neo adds a 10MP telephoto camera which offers 3x optical zoom and 30x superzoom. The phone can shoot up to 4K video at 30fps and Moto ai enhancements have been incorporated for video recording with Adaptive Stabilisation.

At just 154.1mm tall, 71.2mm wide, 8.1mm thin, and weighing just 171g, it’s a relatively compact phone. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the 50 Neo has an IP68 water and dust rating, a 6.4” pOLED display with up to 3,000 nits of brightness as well as 68W Turbo Power, which Motorola says gives users power for the day within minutes of charging. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging. In terms of storage, the device has up to 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is now on sale in the UK from the Motorola website and retailers with a starting price of £399.99. There are four colour options including Pantone Poinciana, Pantone Latté, Pantone Grisaille, and Pantone Nautical Blue.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.