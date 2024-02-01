TIME and the American Society of Media Photographers (ASMP) have announced the winners of their first collaborative photography competition, “The Human Element”.
London based advertising and documentary photographer Owen Harvey won 1st place and Best in Show with his portrait of David Fuentes, a matador trainee born into a multi-generational bullfighting family, sitting at a table in his grandfather’s home, surrounded by his grandfather’s artwork.
Thousands of photographers submitted to the “The Human Element” photo competition from across the globe, with winners coming from the US, the UK, Germany, Poland, Bangladesh, Iran, China, and Italy. The competition aims to celebrate diversity of the human experience while touching on timely themes like climate change, gender identity, loss and love.
Prizes included over $16,000 in cash prizes, a paid photo assignment for Time, a three-month mentorship with the photo editors of Time, and lifetime complimentary Membership in ASMP. Categories in the General and Student Divisions included: portraits of family, portraits in the world, portraits of influence, an open category (including work made using AI), and a series category (for thematic series of three to six images).
You can see all the winners of “The Human Element” photo competition on TIME’s website.
