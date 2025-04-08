When looking for the best Nikon cameras, the stylish mirrorless Nikon Zf is one of the top contenders. Firmware version 2.0 adds new Nikon Imaging Cloud compatibility, Hi-Res Zoom, improved support for vintage and autofocus lenses and Bird Subject Detection to the Nikon Zf‘s repertoire.

Photographers editing on the go will welcome the new Nikon Imaging Cloud function that instantly transfers your images to your Lightroom library or other third-party storage service; all you need is a stable WIFI connection. There’s also no need to worry about missing out on any future firmware versions, as it can be set to automatically download the most up to date one. Want to change things up a bit? You can create and save shooting data as “recipes” with the NX studio or download free image recipes from Nikon.

Good news for the ornithophiles as the dedicated Bird Subject Detection option adds enhanced tracking performance and more accurate subject detection, the likes of which we have only seen in the flagship Nikon Z9.

The Nikon Imaging Cloud can be accessed from your phone or computer, and can instantly transfer files via WIFI

If you like to use manual focus and vintage lenses to complement the Zf’s retro looks, you will welcome the option to record the aperture values used. Nikon also increased the maximum magnification to 400%, so you can easily check if your shot is in focus, and as a new addition quickly exit from this mode by half-pressing the shutter to review your composition before taking the shot.



Improvements to video include a High-Res Zoom option that in essence, extends the focal length of your lens and lets you zoom in up to 2x digitally. This new function can be fine-tuned further to our needs as you can choose between 11 zoom speeds and assign this function to an Fn button, control ring or camera button.



Many of these new features were included in the firm’s latest addition, the Nikon Z5II, so it makes sense that Nikon decided to make them available for the similarly built but more expensive Zf and without much delay too. Hopefully, other Z-line models will get access to Nikon Imaging Cloud and other advanced features too.



The new firmware version 2.0 is now available to download from Nikon’s website.

