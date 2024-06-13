OM System, the company which took over the former Olympus camera and lens division, is running a big summer promotion, enabling you to save decent money on some of its mirrorless cameras and lenses.
The highlight is a total saving of £800 when you buy its OM-1 Mark II flagship camera and a 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25X IS Pro lens together. You get the saving via cashback, which is a popular scheme with a lot of makers.
This camera and lens combination is a good choice for wildlife and bird photographers, delivering lots of advanced features while also being lightweight and weatherproof.
If you buy them separately, there is £350 back on the camera, and £450 back on the lens.
OM-1 Mark II highlights at a glance
- 20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor
- 50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer
- ISO80-102,400 (same)
- 1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection
- 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification
- 1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen
- 5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)
Other OM System cashback savings
In addition, you can get £300 cashback if you buy the OM System OM-5, an excellent all-round Micro Four Thirds camera which should appeal to a wide range of customers, from street, travel and wildlife photographers to vloggers.
See below for key features:
- 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor
- ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)
- 30fps shooting
- 4K 30p video
- 2.36m-dot EVF
- 3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD
You can also get £300 cashback on the following lenses:
- 40-150mm F2.8 PRO
- 150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS
- 12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO
There is also £200 cashback on a range of lenses, from the 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO to the 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS, plus £100 cashback on the E-M10 Mark IV, an outstanding entry-level Micro Four Thirds camera, and a range of lenses.
The cashback offer runs from today until June 28th, although you have until August 11th to submit your invoice and claim the money back. See here for full details of this enticing summer promotion.
