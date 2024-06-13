OM System, the company which took over the former Olympus camera and lens division, is running a big summer promotion, enabling you to save decent money on some of its mirrorless cameras and lenses.

The highlight is a total saving of £800 when you buy its OM-1 Mark II flagship camera and a 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25X IS Pro lens together. You get the saving via cashback, which is a popular scheme with a lot of makers.

This camera and lens combination is a good choice for wildlife and bird photographers, delivering lots of advanced features while also being lightweight and weatherproof.

If you buy them separately, there is £350 back on the camera, and £450 back on the lens.

OM System OM-1 Mark II Photo: Credit: Joshua Waller/Andy Westlake

OM-1 Mark II highlights at a glance

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

Other OM System cashback savings

In addition, you can get £300 cashback if you buy the OM System OM-5, an excellent all-round Micro Four Thirds camera which should appeal to a wide range of customers, from street, travel and wildlife photographers to vloggers.

The OM System OM-5 in use. Photo credit: Jeremy Waller

See below for key features:

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD

You can also get £300 cashback on the following lenses:

40-150mm F2.8 PRO

150-600mm F5.0-6.3 IS

12-100mm F4.0 IS PRO

There is also £200 cashback on a range of lenses, from the 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO to the 100-400mm F5.0-6.3 IS, plus £100 cashback on the E-M10 Mark IV, an outstanding entry-level Micro Four Thirds camera, and a range of lenses.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV in hand, Photo: Andy Westlake

The cashback offer runs from today until June 28th, although you have until August 11th to submit your invoice and claim the money back. See here for full details of this enticing summer promotion.

